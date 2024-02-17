NCIS: Hawai’i character returns for new episode

A new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i has a surprise for viewers and boss Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey).

Supervisor Agent John Swift of the Office of Special Projects (played by Henry Ian Cusick) is back.

His title is a mouthful, but his job seems to encompass more than previously revealed.

Swift first appeared in the final two episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 (Past Due and Dies Irae).

While he is on the side of bringing down the bad guys, he does it in a way that can ruffle the feathers of people he works with. Add Tennant to that list.

Now Swift is back for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 2, and he has a surprising revelation for Tennant.

Who is Henry Ian Cusick on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast?

Cusick is probably best known for his role as Desmond Hume on Lost. The character was mysterious and brought much intrigue to the hit ABC show.

Cusick played Marcus Kane on The 100, Russ Taylor on MacGyver, and Stephen Finch on Scandal.

And now Cusick is playing John Swift in the NCIS Universe.

Swift sent Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) to save the day at the end of Season 2. Hanna was on the NCIS: Los Angeles team, but now he is helping Jane Tennant in Hawai’i.

“It’s a solid group, loyal. Based on what I’ve seen, very by-the-book. This whole situation seems like an exception. No, I’m not sure what other secrets she’s hiding, or what other cretins this will bring out of the woodwork. Well, that’s the problem with our friends at the CIA. Yeah, couldn’t hurt to plus-up the team. I’ve got an idea who,” Swift said during a mysterious phone call in Season 2.

Then Hanna turned up. And his addition to the NCIS: Hawai’i cast has been a good one.

Henry Ian Cusick as John Swift on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. Pic credit: Karen Neal/CBS

Henry Ian Cusick returns to NCIS: Hawai’i cast

Following the crashing of a prisoner transport plane, Cusick’s character pops back up on NCIS: Hawai’i. His appearance is in Season 3, Episode 2, debuting on February 19.

Swift admits to Tennant that he sent Hanna to watch her, but that’s not why he is back in town.

A Russian terrorist has escaped during the plane crash, and Swift is there to convince Hanna and Tennant to capture him and bring him back alive. He has a stockpile of dangerous weapons, and Swift wants to know their location.

This gives Hanna an excuse to work another case with Tennant. It all begins at 10/9c on Monday, February 19.

More from the world of NCIS

A new prequel show called NCIS: Origins that debuts next fall. Mark Harmon — who used to play Lreoy Jethro Gibbs — is involved in the production.

NCIS will also pay tribute to former star David McCallum (he played Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard). He passed away during the hiatus for NCIS.

Here is a link to footage CBS released for the Ducky tribute episode. It will be a heartbreaking night for NCIS fans.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.