NCIS spin-off gets a new premiere date

NCIS: Sydney is getting closer to its premiere date on CBS.

But the network has already decided to make a change.

No, it isn’t regarding the cast, even though there have been rumors of original NCIS characters appearing in Australia.

It could undoubtedly spark additional interest if Mark Harmon helped out Down Under, especially since he is still the face of the franchise.

Harmon has hung up his badge and gun, and Leroy Jethro Gibbs is retired. But if the Sydney spin-off finds early success, anything is possible.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

For now, fans can get excited that new content from the world of NCIS is in the pipeline.

When does NCIS: Sydney debut on CBS?

The first episode for NCIS: Sydney debuts on Tuesday, November 14 at 8/7c on CBS.

CBS had scheduled the Sydney-based show to air on Mondays, but the network has adjusted things within the Fall 2023 schedule.

The show is based in Australia and uses many local people for the cast and crew. The series premiere debuts on Paramount+ Australia on Friday, November 10.

Olivia Swann plays NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey, and Todd Lasance plays Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey. They are considered the leads and have appeared in familiar shows before.

Todd appeared in Spartacus as Julius Caesar, in The Vampire Diaries as Julian, and in Home and Away as Aden Jefferies.

Olivia played Astra Logue In DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and is in a new movie called The River Wild, which co-stars Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Taran Killam.

The advertisement below was for NCIS Day, featuring the stars from NCIS: Sydney.

you can tell they all get along so well!! ncis: sydney is gonna be a great showpic.twitter.com/Xa2wJBWZcz — marit (@kacynation) September 25, 2023

More news from NCIS

The new NCIS spin-off will feature eight episodes. If it is successful, fans can expect to see more content from the drama.

Here is a full-length trailer for NCIS: Sydney.

It will also be the only new content that NCIS fans can enjoy during the rest of 2023.

Recent news makes it possible for NCIS Season 21 to begin filming soon, but there are still hurdles to overcome after the Hollywood strikes.

During the downtime, previous seasons of NCIS and its spin-offs are available for streaming on Paramount+.

On this day in 2003, the very first episode of #NCIS aired — 20 years flies by when you're having fun ✨ Be sure to tune in to the NCIS Day 20th anniversary marathon event this Monday starting at 8/7c on CBS. pic.twitter.com/U6zvrvWQ8m — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 23, 2023

In some sad news, David McCallum has died at 90 years old. David played Chief Medical Examiner Donald Mallard (Ducky) for two decades.

Past and present members of the NCIS cast have mourned his passing over the past few days.

When NCIS returns with its 21st season, a storyline will likely address what has happened to Ducky.

NCIS: Sydney debuts on Tuesday, November 14, on CBS.