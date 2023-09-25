New NCIS episodes may come with the WGA deal to end the strike

It’s possible that the 2023-24 broadcast season could be saved.

That would mean new episodes of NCIS airing on CBS.

A tentative deal between the writers and the studios has been reached, possibly allowing them to return to work soon.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for better pay and benefits. The writers are also looking for protections against artificial intelligence (AI).

A work stoppage has changed the landscape of television and ushered in many new seasons of reality shows.

The Writers Strike has led to most scripted dramas and comedies getting postponed or canceled, but some light has appeared at the end of the tunnel.

Will new NCIS episodes air soon?

According to Deadline, network execs have stated that it will take eight to ten weeks for the production of dramas to be up and running.

If the writers are back to work around the beginning of October, it could lead to new episodes of NCIS debuting in early to mid-March.

That could allow for weeks of new NCIS episodes before the summer hiatus.

Quick work on the episodes could also mean an earlier return for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i – possibly in February.

Some things have to go right for this to take place.

While the conjecture about new NCIS episodes is positive, it doesn’t address a looming issue.

The Screen Actors Guild is still on strike. Even if the writers ratify the deal they have been offered, it doesn’t guarantee a resolution to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Filming for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i cannot resume without casts.

Smaller episode order for NCIS Season 21 and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

Hopes for full seasons of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i have already been dashed.

Even if the shows return to production soon, there isn’t enough time to film and debut a full slate of episodes during the 2023-24 broadcast season.

A more realistic number could be around 12 or 13 unless the networks stretch those seasons deep into the summer.

Stay tuned, as more news will arrive when some moving parts are settled. First, the writers need to vote to approve their new contract. And then the actors and actresses also need to return to work.

During the downtime, a new NCIS spin-off debuts soon on CBS.

Here is a full-length trailer for NCIS: Sydney.

