NCIS sneak peek videos give an intense look at Season 21

NCIS Season 21 begins soon, and the first few episodes should not be missed.

CBS has released four sneak peek videos from the season premiere. It gives fans a look at what’s coming.

The season finale from last spring ended on a cliffhanger, with Agent Nick Torres addressing trauma from his past.

Questions still abound about what Torres did to the man who caused him so much pain. And it bleeds over into the next new episode.

NCIS Season 21, Episode 1, airs on Monday, February 12. It begins a quick season with episodes missing due to the Hollywood strike.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, there are only ten episodes in NCIS Season 21.

Intense sneak peek video clips from the NCIS Season 21 premiere

In the first sneak peek from the February 12 episode of NCIS, Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) is shown sitting at the bar. He orders a stiff drink – despite protests from the bartender. Does this begin a slippery slope for Torres?

The next sneak peek has Torres getting arrested while at work. Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) tries to come to his aid, but the FBI is there for a reason.

It likely leads to the team trying to figure out what Torres has done or why the FBI has detained him in this fashion.

More sneak peeks from the NCIS season premiere

In the scene below, the team investigates what is happening with Torres.

Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) reveals that the FBI thinks Torres shot Maurice Riva.

Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) walks in to update everyone.

The latest sneak peek revealed by CBS introduces a new character. She is there to investigate NCIS for accessory to murder.

Could this be a character who becomes more prominent in the NCIS cast? Stay tuned.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Season 20 finale from last spring that touched off this storyline.

NCIS spoilers about the upcoming Ducky tribute episode have been revealed. Actor David McCallum passed away, and the writers must now address Ducky’s exit.

A new show called NCIS: Origins debuts next fall. This new series will revolve around Gibbs and Franks, but it will be a prequel to NCIS.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 also debuts on Monday, February 12. The spin-off now features LL Cool J, who used to play Agent Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles. Hanna will help the Hawai’i team on noteworthy cases during the new season.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.