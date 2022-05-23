NCIS season finale promo, synopsis deals with Parker’s past

The NCIS Season 19 cast is back for finale night. Pic credit: CBS

The NCIS season finale airs on Monday night, and it is going to present an exciting mystery that centers around the past of Alden Parker.

Gary Cole joined the NCIS cast early in Season 19, taking on the role of FBI Agent Alden Parker, someone who was pursuing Gibbs when he became a fugitive. Since then, Gibbs has retired to Alaska, and Parker has taken over Gibbs’ former team.

While some NCIS fans might feel that it took a while for Parker to gain traction within the show, and some NCIS fans might never really accept him as Gibbs’ replacement, he is the leader of the team and an important cog in the show.

Now, with the NCIS Season 19 finale, his team will be asked to stand up for him as a case with numerous twists and turns presents itself. And along the way, we will meet the new character Vivian Kolchak, who Teri Polo plays.

NCIS synopsis for season finale called Birds of a Feather

“When Agent Parker is framed for murder, the team puts their jobs and lives on the line in order to buy time and uncover the truth, on the 19th season finale,” reads the full synopsis released for the NCIS episode called Birds of a Feather.

NCIS TV promo for May 23 episode

Below is one of the promos that CBS uses to create buzz for the May 23 season finale of NCIS. The episode looks like it will be a really good one, and it will create some new storylines that will likely carry over to NCIS Season 20 in the fall.

This installment is NCIS Season 19, Episode 21.

More NCIS news

After the last episode, the show asked NCIS fans if Dr. Palmer and Agent Knight should date. Many fans submitted answers in the poll, and the results may end up being reflected during upcoming episodes.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

And for anyone who didn’t recognize him in the last episode, one of the stars of Cobra Kai guest-starred on Season 19, Episode 20. It was an interesting addition to the episode and a treat for anyone who watches that hit show on Netflix.

As we mentioned previously, NCIS Season 20 has already been ordered by CBS, so new episodes of the show will be airing in Fall 2022. That’s great news, even though it may hint at a cliffhanger coming up on the Season 19 finale.

The #NCIS season finale in 3 words? The cast has you covered. Don’t miss the entire season 19 finale – MONDAY at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/fmr2llanrl — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) May 21, 2022

Updated NCIS ratings numbers from Monday nights have come in, showing how the drama has been doing on its new night (after moving from Tuesdays). The numbers are certainly eye-opening.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.