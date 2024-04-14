NCIS scenes released early from Episode 1,000 and new TV promo ramps up action

NCIS sneak peek clips have been released from monumental Episode 1,000.

The big day arrives on Monday, April 15, when the 1,000th episode from the NCIS Universe finally debuts.

These 1,000 episodes are from NCIS and its various spin-offs, including the Los Angeles and New Orleans chapters.

It has already been teased that several characters from the past are returning, but so are two actresses from the spin-offs.

This will serve as NCIS Season 21, Episode 7, and begin a streak of new episodes taking us through the season finale.

Yep, that’s right. The NCIS season finale is already on the horizon.

TV promo for NCIS Season 21, Episode 7

Below is the TV promo that is running for the new NCIS episode. We are sharing it first so people know what will be addressed in the sneak peeks later in this article.

“NCIS comes under attack by a mysterious enemy from the past. Also, Vance tries to mend fences with his estranged son by explaining why, despite the ongoing dangers of his job, he still chooses to stay at NCIS,” reads the full synopsis for the April 15 episode of NCIS.

Sneak peeks from NCIS Episode 1,000

Below are five sneak peeks that NCIS has rolled out for the huge episode. They contain spoilers about surprises and plot points, so be aware of that heading in.

The first sneak peek from Episode 1,000 has Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) visiting his wife at the cemetery. He gets a surprise visitor.

For the second sneak peek, agents Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) arrive at work and debate airplanes.

The action begins coming during the third sneak peek for NCIS Episode 1,000. Torres and Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) come across a sniper’s nest before getting a view of some destruction.

In the fourth sneak peek, actor Joe Spano appears as Tobias Fornell.

With the final sneak peek, we get to see the investigation unfolding.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.