NCIS promo hints at Fornell tragedy, team sadness

The NCIS cast looks like it is going to be dealing with an emotionally heavy episode this week.

A television promo that is airing now for NCIS Season 18, Episode 9 gives some interesting hints about what will take place next, and at the top of that list is Joe Spano guest-starring as Tobias Fornell again.

The new episode is called Winter Chill and it will be the first time we have seen the NCIS team since Jack Sloane left the show.

The episode synopsis from CBS states that “NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one.” But is that even the case that leads to so many emotional responses from the NCIS team in the new promo?

NCIS TV promo for Winter Chill

Below is the television clip that CBS is airing for NCIS Season 18, Episode 9. It is a short one, but it has a very somber tone to it.

We come away from the promo with a lot of questions. Why are Gibbs and Fornell at a trauma center? What causes Fornell to put his head in his hands? And why does Bishop lean in to get a hug from a very serious-looking Torres?

The promo definitely presents more questions than answers and the episode synopsis does not clear up any of it. At least we know what’s going on with Dr. Jimmy Palmer, as he is still struggling with the loss of his wife.

Breena Palmer died in a time jump on NCIS, during the time between the season premiere taking place in the past and a recent episode designed to be in the present day. When the show got done telling the story about McGee getting shot at the airport, we learned that Jimmy had lost his wife soon after that. It didn’t happen on screen, with the writers choosing to just spring it on the viewers.

In the new episode promo, we see that Kasie may be having a rough day of her own, to which Jimmy has some supportive words to say about life. He is starting to really step into the role that Dr. Mallard used to have on the show, with more pearls of wisdom coming from him as the episodes fly by.

New NCIS episode on Tuesday night

NCIS Season 18, Episode 9 will air for the first time on Tuesday, March 9. Mark Harmon said that there are 18 NCIS Season 18 episodes, so it means we could have a lot of content during March, April, and May. That’s great news, and if it’s still true, it means that, including the episode on Tuesday night, there are still 10 new ones left to air this spring.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.