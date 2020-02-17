NCIS promo frustrates some fans as Ziva pops up again

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The NCIS preview for the February 18 episode may be a tad misleading. And it has some fans already confused about what is going on.

It’s a new episode that will debut on Tuesday night, with the team taking part in a new investigation. At the same time, the episode doesn’t have a lot to do with the preview.

And why is Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) popping up in the new promo?

Seeing one of the fan-favorite characters in a preview might lead (and has led) to a lot of CBS viewers thinking that she will be in that next new episode.

Within the credits for Season 17, Episode 16, Cote de Pablo doesn’t appear, but it doesn’t necessarily rule her out. Our guess, though, is that she doesn’t have any new scenes.

As seen in the video below, advertised as a preview for the February 18 episode, Ziva is shown. It led to several comments on YouTube about how it was just a tease.

Viewers who watched the first few episodes of Season 17 will easily recognize these important scenes. It was when the first Sahar was taken out by her team when cornered by Ziva and Gibbs.

Real NCIS synopsis for Ephemera

The February 18 episode of NCIS is called Ephemera, and the following is the synopsis released by CBS:

“While investigating the suicide of a retired Navy officer who left a rare, valuable – and possibly stolen – coin to the National Museum of the Navy, the team imagines themselves in his life story in order to piece together how the coin ended up in his possession.”

Early images from the episode suggest that the NCIS team is going to be playing parts within the imagined life of the officer that they are investigating. It could lead to a lot of fun moments, especially because the cast will be playing dual roles.

Viewers will get to see the people they know as Sloane, Bishop, and Torres acting as different characters. Maybe producers and CBS felt that this would be too confusing to present in a short preview for the next new episode?

If any of that explanation was confusing, take a look at the image below from Ephemera:

The team imagines themselves in the life story of a retired Navy officer in this peek at the Feb. 18th episode of #NCIS https://t.co/VwoA26AWwR — TV Insider (@TVInsider) February 14, 2020

NCIS spin-offs return on Sunday nights

In addition to the new episodes of NCIS that are rolling out on Tuesday nights, the two spin-offs are finally debuting some new episodes on Sunday evenings.

NCIS: Los Angeles returns at 9/8c on February 16 with an exciting new episode. Then, the NCIS: New Orleans winter premiere debuts in its new time slot at 10/9c on CBS.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.