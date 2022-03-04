NCIS promo for new episode brings back Naomi Grace as Kayla Vance

Director Vance will see his daughter go through an intense situation on NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS Season 19, Episode 14 has a TV promo running, and it dives right into the return of Director Vance’s daughter.

Naomi Grace plays Kayla Vance on the NCIS cast and we haven’t seen the character in the past few years. The last episode that the aged-up Kayla appeared in was Boom from 2018.

In the latest episode of NCIS, Victoria Palmer made her first aged-up appearance. Brian Dietzen revealed why the show did that, and it makes a lot of sense. It was also good for the storytelling.

Now, we get to find out what Kayla Vance has been up to, and it looks like she is keen on working for her father at NCIS.

NCIS Season 19, Episode 14 full synopsis

“As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission,” reads the synopsis for the new NCIS episode called First Steps.

NCIS TV promo for First Steps

The new episode of NCIS airs for the first time on Monday, March 7. It will debut at 9/8c on CBS and this is Episode 14 for Season 19.

Below is the TV promo that is currently airing on CBS and we get to see Kayla Vance in the field.

NCIS 19x14 Promo "First Steps" (HD) Season 19 Episode 14 Promo

Watch this video on YouTube

More to come from NCIS Season 19

It’s good to have new episodes of NCIS rolling out each week, and that is going to include March 7 and March 14.

Later in the month, NCIS is going to crossover with NCIS: Hawai’i, giving fans of the franchise two hours of entertainment on March 28. It has already been filmed and social media videos from cast members indicated they had a lot of fun doing it.

With so many episodes left in NCIS Season 19, it’s also hard not to hope that star Mark Harmon will return as Gibbs for an episode or two. There haven’t been any strong rumors in that regard yet, but it is definitely something NCIS fans are hoping takes place.

As a reminder, all current season episodes of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming through Paramount+. And for any NCIS fan who hasn’t yet seen Season 19, Episode 13, take the time to do so.

And here is a piece of the NCIS TV schedule for the trio of shows.

