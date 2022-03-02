NCIS: Brian Dietzen explained why Victoria’s age changed for new episode

Victoria Palmer and Nick Torres bonded on a dramatic new episode of NCIS. Pic credit: CBS

The new NCIS episode from Monday night was co-written by star Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer), and he did a great job bringing the characters to life for the new installment.

We won’t give away too many NCIS spoilers about the episode The Helpers from February 28, but it’s definitely one of those episodes that every NCIS fan needs to watch. And it deals more with the death of Jimmy’s wife, Breena Palmer.

At the heart of the episode was the plot point of Dr. Jimmy Palmer and Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover) getting exposed to a toxic gas that threatens to take their lives. The rest of the team, with the help of guest star Meredith Eaton as Carol Wilson, raised against time to save them.

But there was one aspect of the new NCIS episode that puzzled a lot of fans, and it was the fact that the daughter of Jimmy Palmer (Victoria Palmer, played by Elle Graper) was much older than the character should be within the timeline of the show.

Why is Victoria Palmer so much older now on NCIS cast?

Back when CBS and Brian Dietzen began teasing that an upcoming episode would finally feature Victoria Palmer, he answered a few questions about it as a picture was shared of himself and actress Elle Graper on the set.

“She’s been around quite a long time, we just haven’t seen her. Not a baby anymore. Not a teenager either. Just a kid. A really great kid,” Dietzen responded on Twitter to a fan who thought Victoria was still a baby on the show.

“Technically, she’d be 7. But she will play a bit older than that due to age restrictions while filming during Covid. Plus we found a wonderful young actress,” Dietzen responded to another fan who thought Victoria should only be six.

NPic credit: @BrianDietzen/Twitter

As he explained, the show has had to do things a bit differently with the new health restrictions on sets, so aging up Victoria became the best way to really introduce the character that was technically born in a 2015 episode. And they certainly made a good choice for the person playing Victoria.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

More NCIS news for Spring 2022

There are a lot more new episodes of NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i on the CBS schedule. This is great news following that long winter hiatus and it means that there is also a lot of fresh content coming this spring.

It’s also time to really start looking forward to the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode that arrives on March 28. It’s still too early for the network to tease what the episode is about, but it looks to be an intriguing two hours of storytelling at the end of March.

BTS clip of two actors preparing for their special handshake!

New #NCIS TONIGHT!

(Like, in 8 minutes east coast!) ⁦@WValderrama⁩ pic.twitter.com/5BBiaeQjgP — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) March 1, 2022

NCIS returns for another all-new episode on March 7.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.