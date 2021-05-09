NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 14: Pride reveals secret to team

Pride has some important news to tell the rest of the NCIS: New Orleans cast. Pic credit: CBS

The new episode of NCIS: New Orleans airs on Sunday night and this one is called Illusions.

This serves as Season 7, Episode 14 of the show, revealing that there are just three new episodes left before the series comes to a close.

In the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, we saw Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder) conduct a secret DNA test of a boy that Sasha Broussard (played by Callie Thorne) claimed to be Pride’s son.

Connor Davenport is played by Drew Scheid and the introduction of this character has been pretty shocking for the show. It has also revealed an even more in-depth backstory for NCIS Special Agent Dwayne Cassius Pride (Scott Bakula) than many viewers had envisioned.

May 9 NCIS: New Orleans synopsis

Below is the full synopsis for the NCIS: New Orleans episode called Illusions:

“As Pride directs the team to link Sasha to the recent attacks in New Orleans, he must help Connor come to terms with who his mother really is. Also, Carter and Tammy search for a stolen highly trained military dog, and Pride and Rita make an important decision about their wedding, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS.”

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 14 sneak peeks

A video compilation of the sneak peek videos for the May 9 episode of NCIS: NOLA is shared below. It gives a quick look at some key scenes that are going to take place on Sunday night, and it definitely sets up how the hour will play out for the cast.

The opening sneak peek features Pride telling his team about Connor and the shocked looks that appear on some of their faces. Does it mean that Pride is going to have to sit out the case against Sasha? Or does it mean that his judgment is so clouded that he might not look at other suspects?

The final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans

We are getting dangerously close to the NCIS: New Orleans series finale and it is coming up far too quickly. It’s going to be a sad day when Sunday, May 23 finally arrives, as that is the last time we will all get to enjoy a new episode of the show.

The slightly good news is that NCIS: NOLA will continue airing in syndication, even though production of new episodes will come to a halt. The additional, albeit small, piece of good news is that we have known the show is ending for a while now. It won’t be a shock to the system when the final episode airs on CBS, even though we don’t want it to happen.

As a reminder, the final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans will air on May 9, May 16, and May 23. Each one will debut at 10/9c on CBS and follow new episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. The other NCIS spin-off has been renewed for Season 13, so fans will be able to see new episodes of that show in the fall.

A new NCIS spin-off based in Hawaii will also begin airing in the fall, with the series premiere expected to air in September or October.

Time to draw a line in the sand. Only three more episodes of #NCISNOLA remain. Watch this Sunday at 10/9c on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/k3xL15L45S — NCIS: New Orleans (@NCISNewOrleans) May 6, 2021

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.