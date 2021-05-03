NCIS: New Orleans recap: Pride vs Sasha to the bitter end

Carter survived the bar bombing on NCIS: New Orleans. Pic credit: CBS

This NCIS: New Orleans recap comes from the episode called Choices that aired on Sunday night. It was an emotional episode, picking up where the previous one had left off.

On the last episode of NCIS: New Orleans, Pride found out he had a son, his bar was firebombed by that son, and it all ended with Carter and Hannah getting caught in the blast from a bar explosion.

There was a lot to take away from that episode – not just that Pride had a longer relationship with Sasha Broussard than we had known. He broke it off with her when he tried to make things work with his wife, but Sasha was pregnant. Pride didn’t know about it until it came up in the episode.

Did Carter and Hannah survive the bomb blast? Would Pride finally meet his son? Was Connor really Pride’s son? Was Sasha hiding even more from Pride? Those were just some of the questions fans needed answers to as NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 13 began.

NCIS: New Orleans recap for Choices

The new episode started off with Carter getting up after being knocked out by the blast. He pulled a police officer to safety before lifting some debris off of Hannah and carrying her to safety as well.

Carter was scratched and bruised, Hannah was a bit worse with that and a concussion, and at least six people died inside of the bar. The investigation began into what had just happened.

Things got complicated, as Pride immediately jumped to the conclusion that Sasha was behind everything. The evidence still didn’t support his theory, and she was feigning innocence at every step. The rest of the team figured out that no matter who was doing the bombings of other properties in the area, it was due to a real estate development near an upcoming casino that could make a lot of people very wealthy.

Are Rita and Pride going to make it?

Pride tracked down Connor, who was on the run after throwing the firebomb through Pride’s bar. Connor did it because Pride arrested his mother and sent her to prison, not because he thought that Pride was his father. Sasha had told Connor a lot of lies about their pasts, which had led Connor to believe that Pride had arrested her unjustly.

Pride brought Connor home for the night, where Rita was confronted with the reality of the situation. She told Pride that she needed to think things over, which could possibly put a dent in their relationship. Loretta tried to talk Pride through it while also stating that Rita did indeed need and/or deserve space.

Elsewhere, the team was finding leads that didn’t include Sasha, but Pride was still not buying that she wasn’t at the center of it all.

During one of the final segments of the episode, Beverly Watkins, the mother of one of the men who died in the bar explosion, tried to have Sasha killed. Connor pulled out a gun to stop Beverly and her men, but Pride intervened and got him to put the gun down. Beverly was arrested for threatening Sasha and due to evidence found at her home.

But did Beverly really do it? Or has Sasha framed someone else? Things were left really murky in this episode. What we did find out for sure, though, is that Connor is indeed Pride’s son. He told Rita and they shared a drink without many words right before the credits ran.

What he did say was that he was ready to put Sasha back in prison for the rest of her life.

More NCIS: New Orleans episodes to come in May

There are only three episodes of NCIS: New Orleans left. That doesn’t leave a lot of storytelling from the writers until the NCIS: NOLA series finale airing later in May. Unfortunately, that day is coming up very quickly, and a new episode of the show airs next Sunday evening.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.