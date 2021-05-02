NCIS: New Orleans: New episode features Sasha Broussard in a big way

The final episodes of NCIS: New Orleans begin with one called Choices. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans returns with an all-new episode called Choices that will touch on what happened in the last episode and set the show on its path to the upcoming series finale.

As a quick reminder, the last episode started with a Molotov cocktail thrown through the window of Pride’s bar. Luckily, he and his brother were there to put out the fire before it got out of control.

We also saw Carter and Hannah spent the night together, trying to keep under wraps for as long as possible. Tammy figured it out, though, when Hannah wore one of Carter’s shirts to work when she got called in on short notice.

A witness reported seeing a van at the scene of the fire-bombing, which led Pride and Tammy to a shocking revelation. Sasha Broussard was back in New Orleans and her van that carried out the attack.

She claimed it was stolen, but Pride started to have thoughts of the past.

The episode included several flashbacks, showing Pride when he had a mustache and how intertwined in his life that Sasha had been for years. That included an affair from 17 years ago that Pride never told anyone about.

It turned out Sasha and Pride have a son named Connor Davenport, who she had kept from Pride after breaking off their affair all those years ago. It turned out he had tossed the cocktail into Pride’s bar out of anger.

But that wasn’t how the episode ended.

Carter and Hannah were at a bar to arrest a suspect who shot at Sasha and Pride when it suddenly exploded. The credits rolled dramatically, giving no answers about injuries or deaths.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 7, Episode 12 synopsis

Here is the synopsis for the new episode called Choices:

“The team investigates the deadly bar bombing and impending criminal turf war involving Sasha Broussard. Also, while Pride must come to terms with having Connor in his life, Carter and Hannah work to define their new relationship.”

NCIS: New Orleans sneak peeks for Choices

Below are two sneak peeks from the new episode of NCIS: New Orleans.

It shows that the episode will be a bit intense, with some character drama surfacing in several primary relationships. Take a look to see what the NCIS: NOLA cast will be up to on the night of May 2.

There are only four episodes left of NCIS: New Orleans. CBS decided to cancel the series, which means the finale is coming up before May ends.

CBS also released an exciting promo for the final episodes, showing a lot of action coming up. It also raises some questions about how the series will conclude.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.