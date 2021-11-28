NCIS: New Orleans fans still miss the show, hope for it to come back

Scott Bakula was a fan favorite as Pride on the NCIS: New Orleans cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: New Orleans fans still want their show back, with the continued hope that CBS or another network will pick up the drama for more new episodes.

It was back in February when CBS announced that NCIS: New Orleans was canceled, leading to a lot of frustrated fans who had stuck with the show through its move from Tuesdays to late on Sunday nights.

Star Scott Bakula revealed that he was “surprised” about the cancellation and it seemed like there were still more stories to tell involving the main characters.

NCIS: New Orleans was a hit drama for CBS that ran for 155 episodes and seven seasons. And when the ending came, it felt pretty abrupt, which could be part of the reason why so many NCIS fans keep posting about the show on social media.

Many NCIS: New Orleans fans still want the show back

There continues to be a steady stream of social media posts from NCIS: New Orleans fans who miss the show, who want it back, or who are upset that CBS NCIS: Hawai’i is airing instead of their favorite NCIS spin-off.

An NCIS: NOLA fan wants the show back. Pic credit: @Gutterdandy1/Twitter

An NCIS: NOLA fan really misses the show. Pic credit: @snoooooorelando/Twitter

Ralph Miller prefers New Orleans over Hawai’i. Pic credit: @RalphMi30155924/Twitter

NCIS: New Orleans unlikely to return, all episodes still streaming

NCIS: New Orleans took a big hit in the television ratings during its final two seasons. That was one of the reasons the NCIS spin-off got canceled.

The show took a hit when the writers killed off Christopher LaSalle. Actor Lucas Black wanted to spend more time with his family and he let the producers know that he was going to leave acting for a while.

And moving from Tuesday nights to the 10/9c timeslot on Sundays didn’t help matters, either. Still, despite all the time shifts and NCIS: NOLA cast shakeups, there were quite a few dedicated fans who wanted to watch every new episode that CBS rolled out over the years.

Since the world of NCIS is controlled by CBS, it is highly unlikely that NCIS: New Orleans Season 8 will ever get made by another network or streaming service. The cast members have gone their separate ways, CBS has moved on to a new Hawai’i-based spin-off, and the show was pretty expensive to film.

We can all still hold out hope that some of the NCIS: NOLA cast members reappear on one of the other three NCIS shows, but until that time, all seven seasons of NCIS: New Orleans are available through CBS OnDemand and the Paramount+ app.

A fan showing her love for NCIS: New Orleans. Pic credit: @jazzregine/Twitter

