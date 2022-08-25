NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i premiere dates ready

Wilmer Valderrama is part of the NCIS Season 20 cast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/carrie-nelson

NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i are back this fall with all-new episodes on CBS.

The trio of NCIS shows got renewed by the network after posting very strong ratings during the 2021-2022 television season, and another renewal could be in store if those numbers stay high.

Debuting in the fall, this will mark Season 20 for NCIS, Season 14 for NCIS: Los Angeles, and Season 2 for NCIS: Hawai’i.

Recently, NCIS cast members were sharing photos from the set, with everyone back to work on some big new episodes. There were lots of smiles from the cast and crew as they began filming again.

The network also released the synopsis for the NCIS season premiere, which turned out to be a crossover event with NCIS: Hawai’i.

Doing a crossover between the two shows worked so well last season that the producers decided to try it again as the opening to the new campaign.

When is the NCIS Season 20 premiere?

The new season of NCIS begins on Monday, September 19. The show is back in its 9/8c timeslot on CBS, and it is going to pick up right after the cliffhanger that brought an end to Season 19.

There is still time for fans to go back and watch the finale from spring, as it set the team and lead agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) on a road that could have a lot of consequences at the end of it.

When is the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 premiere?

The return of NCIS: Hawai’i is happening on the same night as NCIS, with the spin-off debuting its season premiere at 10/9c on Monday, September 19. This episode will close out the crossover night, and here is a synopsis for that new episode.

For TV viewers who want to check out the first season of the show, all episodes are available for streaming on Paramount+.

When is the NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 premiere?

NCIS: Los Angeles debuts Season 14 a while after the other two NCIS shows, with the season premiere slated for Sunday, October 9. Though it is starting later, the network has ordered a full docket of new NCIS: LA episodes.

As a reminder, the new season of NCIS: LA is going to be airing at 10/9c on Sunday evenings. This move was made so that CBS could add a new show to its Sunday night lineup a bit earlier in the evening.

NCIS Season 20, NCIS: LA Season 14, and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 debut in Fall 2022 on CBS.