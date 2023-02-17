NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek shows Kensi and Fatima kidnapped, near death

NCIS: Los Angeles is finally back with a new episode that is set to debut on Sunday, February 19.

Called In the Name of Honor, this will serve as NCIS: LA Season 14, Episode 12.

From the sneak peek shared below, it appears that Special Agent Fatima Namazi and Special Agent Kensi Blye are going to be in a pretty dire situation.

After getting kidnapped and drugged, Kensi and Fatima will have to figure out how to survive in order to solve a dangerous case.

Yes, it was pretty recently that Special Agent Devin Rountree and Special Agent Sam Hanna got kidnapped during different episodes of the crossover event, but here we are again.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The NCIS team must quickly find Kensi and Fatima after they are kidnapped and drugged while searching for a missing Navy lieutenant who they learn has ties to a dangerous Islamic militia,” reads the full synopsis for the new episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles sneak peek for In the Name of Honor

In the sneak peek below, viewers see Fatima waking up and finding an unconscious Kensi sitting next to her. How they got there is the least of her worries at that moment.

Will they escape in time?

Another clip from NCIS: Los Angeles

In this second clip, Hanna appears to be in a mood as Special Agent G. Callen tries to joke with him about what is going on. Hanna eventually comes clean about what’s on his mind.

This scene likely comes from early in the February 19 episode of NCIS: LA, but it sets the tone for something that Hanna has been dealing with.

Is that the human hot pocket peeking through the tough exterior? 🫣 All-new #NCISLA this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/iP7UdX85EM — NCIS: LA (@NCISLA) February 17, 2023

More news from NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS made the announcement that NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end this spring. The last episode will air in May of 2023.

Recently, LL Cool J talked about saying goodbye, and he elaborated on how CBS has been treating the cast and crew.

It’s also worth noting that LL Cool J was invited to join another NCIS spin-off, possibly giving new life to the character of Sam Hanna.

And even though the end is near, new NCIS: LA episodes are still being filmed, so there will be a lot of fresh content for fans to enjoy later this winter and into the spring.

Ahead of these new episodes arriving, fans can go back and catch up on previous content from Season 14 by streaming it on Paramount+. There were three episodes that debuted in early January that are definitely worth watching.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.