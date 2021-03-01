NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans March hiatus begins

NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans aired new episodes on CBS last night, but a long March hiatus may have just begun at the network.

The new episode of NCIS: LA was called Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, and it brought back Anna Kolcheck to the show. That caught G. Callen off guard, while there was also a deeper mystery unfolding with Hetty trying to warn her team about it.

NCIS: LA also left viewers wanting more with an interesting cliffhanger and that “to be continued” message that used to appear on the show more often. But when will Season 12 of the show actually be continued?

For the next few weeks, CBS is going to be pretty busy with alternative programming, meaning the momentum that the Sunday night lineup had been building will come to a screeching halt.

When does NCIS: Los Angeles return?

On March 7, CBS is showing an Oprah Winfrey interview of Meghan and Harry. Then, on March 14, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be taking place on CBS. That all leads up to the 2021 NCAA Tournament that will be airing second-round games on Sunday, March 21.

It looks like the return date for The Equalizer, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: NOLA will be Sunday, March 28. Write that one down in pencil, though, because only The Equalizer has officially revealed that date. We might have to wait a little while longer to learn if CBS has completed filming the next run of episodes for its NCIS spin-offs.

The additional bad news is that there aren’t many more episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12 to air. At last word, only 18 episodes are planned this season, with 12 already having aired in primetime.

NCIS: New Orleans coming to an end

It’s sad to announce that the final few episodes of NCIS: New Orleans are coming up this spring. CBS canceled NCIS: NOLA and has also revealed when the series finale will air on TV. It means that there isn’t a lot of content left to air, but at least the writers and NCIS: NOLA cast has enough time to end the show on a positive note.

Following the cancellation notice going out for the NCIS spin-off, it was revealed that some of the people behind the New Orleans-based show have been tapped to work on another new show. Based in Hawaii, a new NCIS spin-off looks like it could air on CBS in fall 2021.

That could soften the blow for fans who want to continue seeing more shows based in the television world of NCIS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c and NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10/9c on CBS.