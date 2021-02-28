How many episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles are there this season?

The NCIS: LA cast still has more Season 12 episodes left to air on TV. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12 is continuing to play out on CBS each Sunday night, but the season is also drawing to a close faster than usual.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fans aren’t going to get a full season of episodes this year. Instead, CBS is presenting an abridged version of the show, with the hopes that everything could return to normal for NCIS: LA Season 13.

For anyone that has seen the first 11 episodes of NCIS: LA Season 12, it has been glaringly obvious that filming has had to be altered. There are routinely members of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast who disappear for a few episodes, only to return as if nothing had happened.

The ever-shifting use of the NCIS: LA cast is due to precautions put in place to deal with COVID-19. One of the most noticeable absences has been that of actress Linda Hunt. Her character (Hetty Lange) has been out of the office for the entire season, presumably on a mysterious mission that will impact the season a bit later. But it is because the producers are trying to keep Hunt safe due to her age and risk-level of contracting the virus.

Still, the show must go on, and there are still more episodes left to air this spring.

How many episodes are there for NCIS: Los Angeles Season 12?

It is expected that 18 episodes of NCIS: LA will air during Season 12. That includes the new episode airing on February 28 that is called Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. This is Episode 12 from the current season, leaving just six more to air on CBS this spring.

With only six new episodes of NCIS: LA to spread over March, April, and May, it means there are going to be a lot of Sunday evenings without new content. That’s going to be a bit disappointing because the network has found a nice rhythm with new episodes of The Equalizer, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: New Orleans each week.

More news from the world of NCIS

CBS revealed some bad news recently when it was announced that NCIS: New Orleans has been canceled. The show will be allowed to finish out Season 7, but the series finale is scheduled to air on CBS this May.

Following the cancellation of NCIS: NOLA, it appears that the network is ready to roll out NCIS: Hawaii for fall 2021.

And with the news of a new NCIS spin-off coming to the network, maybe this is how Anthony DiNozzo returns to the shows.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.