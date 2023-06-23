NCIS: Los Angeles left fans with some unanswered questions

NCIS: Los Angeles ended after 14 successful seasons on CBS.

The first NCIS spin-off showed that fans of this particular universe wanted to see additional content.

And the NCIS: Los Angeles writers and producers were given enough notice about the show ending that they could create a finale for the fans.

Many great moments took place in the two-part series finale.

G. Callen (played by Chris O’Donnell) and Anna Kolcheck (Bar Paly) got married, giving the team something big to celebrate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) also learned that she would have a baby, culminating years of effort between her and Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) to have a child. Yes, they were able to adopt, but after trying to get pregnant for so long, this was a huge payoff for the fans.

But not everything got wrapped up satisfyingly, possibly leaving some storylines to get addressed on another program.

Unresolved NCIS: LA storylines

Serial killer David Kessler is still in the wind. The primary antagonist for Agent Blye was set up to have a big payoff in the series, but the final season never brought closure to that storyline.

Likewise, the Body Stitchers never got caught, leaving the team members with some baggage to deal with after that final episode aired. This was the group of killers that stitched up their victims. Maybe they could appear on another NCIS show?

Will Hetty Lange ever be saved?

One fun moment from the series finale was when Nell Jones (Renée Felice Smith) surfaced to lead a rescue mission to find Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt).

It was fun for fans to see familiar faces teaming up for a mysterious mission. A the same time, it didn’t provide a resolution. Hetty was still in danger, and the fans never really got to say goodbye.

If the people in charge could figure out how to do it, having Hetty get saved on one of the other NCIS programs could provide much-needed closure. It could also set the stage for some fun guest stars and possibly bring in additional viewers.

A new NCIS show is on the way

A new NCIS spin-off is going to debut soon in Australia.

It is getting called a spin-off, but NCIS: Sydney is more of a stand-alone show created within the same universe.

The NCIS: Sydney cast was also revealed, giving potential viewers a look at the new faces.

And filming has already begun on NCIS: Sydney, with the hope that episodes arrive in the fall.

Here is a breakdown of how United States viewers can watch the new NCIS drama.

NCIS: Los Angeles is streaming on Paramount+.