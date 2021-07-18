NCIS: Hawaii spoilers about premiere, photos from first episode revealed

The new NCIS spin-off is going to spend a lot of time on the beach this fall. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawaii spoilers from the first episode have been revealed as filming has begun for the first season of the NCIS spin-off. While these are just small details that will also get revealed during the series premiere, it gives a look at what fans might be able to expect from the show this fall.

Vanessa Lachey is the star of NCIS: Hawaii and she plays Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor. She will have the difficult task of trying to carry the NCIS spin-off, but, hopefully, the rest of the cast that producers have placed around her is also up to the task.

The NCIS: Hawaii start date was also recently revealed, giving fans of the franchise a date to look forward to in the fall. It’s also good news for the show that NCIS will be serving as the lead-in, likely helping it get a few additional viewers.

Now, we have a bit of additional information to go along with that first episode of the season, as well as a great-looking image that TVLine has provided its readers.

Some NCIS: Hawaii spoilers for Episode 1

“When we first meet Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, her brilliance and compassion are on full display when, after being pulled away from coaching her daughter’s soccer team, she heads to the North Shore to lead an investigation into a top secret Navy program,” executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber told TVLine in a new report.

“We can’t wait for viewers to get to know her and her team this September,” they went on to say.

In the image below, Vanessa Lachey is seen walking with Enver Gjokaj on the set of NCIS: Hawaii. Gjokaj is on the show as the recurring character, Navy Capt. Joe Milius, a high-ranking commander of the Pacific Fleet. The pair will clash, but it’s likely that they have the same goals in mind.

Will NCIS: Hawaii find an audience this fall?

The NCIS spin-offs have typically done pretty well at CBS, with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans finding a lot of early success in the ratings. Season 13 of the LA spin-off will debut in the fall, showing how strong it continues to be. NOLA got canceled, though, with some viewers blaming the death of character Christopher LaSalle for that.

It’s good news for NCIS: Hawaii that the show will have new episodes from Season 19 of NCIS airing right before it, but the cast and writers will have to present something fresh, new, and also familiar to keep the attention of viewers for many years to come.

NCIS: Hawaii airs Mondays at 10/9c in the fall of 2021 on CBS.