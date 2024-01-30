NCIS: Hawai’i sneak peek features LL Cool J, Vanessa Lachey

A new season of NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on Monday, February 12.

CBS has released a sneak peek and several teasers to get fans ready for the new episodes

Several new interviews have also been released where LL Cool J speaks about playing NCIS Agent Sam Hanna again.

LL Cool J starred on NCIS: Los Angeles for its 13-season run on television. The NCIS spin-off got canceled, opening the door for him to appear on a new NCIS show.

Adding a character like Sam to NCIS: Hawai’i means the writers can try new things in Season 3.

As a reminder, Sam appeared in the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale to save the day after Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) had been kidnapped.

Synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere on February 12

“After passing her medical evaluation, Tennant is surprised to see Sam Hanna conducting her final interview to clear her for return to work; when the team discovers a breach in the U.S. Marshal’s database, Sam helps Tennant locate the hacker,” read the synopsis for the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere.

New details about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 premiere

Vanessa Lachey and LL Cool J are reportedly pretty terrific in the season premiere.

Sam (LL Cool J) has to revisit the death of his wife Michelle as he tries to help Tennant cope with her traumas. She went through a lot last season, including several times when she got tortured.

TV promo for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3

Below is a promo for upcoming episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i. It features scenes from more than just the season premiere, including plenty of footage of LL Cool J playing San Hanna again.

NCIS: Hawai’i new sneak peek

Below is a video from the NCIS: Hawai’i season premiere. It is a quick clip that features Tennant and Hanna working together.

The duo appears comfortable working together, likely due to their respect for what each other has been through on the job.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS Hawai’i returns on February 12 on CBS.