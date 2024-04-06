NCIS: Hawai’i reveals details on the next new episode, when the show returns

NCIS: Hawai’i has released details about its next new episode on CBS.

As the NCISverse celebrates the franchise hitting 1,000 episodes, NCIS: Hawai’i was taken off the CBS schedule for April 8.

Instead of the regular Monday night programming, CBS will air two repeat episodes of NCIS and a special presentation in primetime.

Here’s everything to know about NCISverse: The First 1,000. This one-hour special will celebrate NCIS and its spin-offs with new interviews.

The current season of NCIS: Hawai’i is winding down. So, having a week off on the schedule isn’t a bad thing.

As a reminder, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 was shortened due to two Hollywood strikes. It delayed production and forced the network to cut its episode order for this year.

When does NCIS: Hawai’i return with new episodes?

The next new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on Monday, April 15. It is called The Next Thousand, with the writers giving a nod to it being Episode 1,0001 for the NCISverse.

Earlier that same night, NCIS will feature the 1,000th episode. Here are the key details about that NCIS event. Fans will not want to miss it.

Details about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 7

“When a Marine is murdered during training on the Big Island, the NCIS team tracks the suspect deep into the woods and discovers a disturbing secret,” reads the synopsis for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 7.

The episode debuts at 10/9c on Monday, April 15. And yes, LL Cool J guest stars as Sam Hanna again. Whereas he had been advertised as appearing in only some episodes for Season 3 (not all), it seems the producers shifted things after the long hiatus.

Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman on NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 7. Pic credit: Karen Neal/CBS

More news from the NCIS Universe

Details about the NCIS: Hawai’i season finale were released. The ending will be dramatic, and it will be split into two parts.

Tentatively, new episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are also scheduled for April 22 and April 29, leaving only one new episode for each show in May 2024. The schedule can change, though, so stay tuned.

Only 10 episodes were slated for this season of the hit shows, and six have already debuted. That’s how close fans are to watching the season finales. And then the long summer hiatus begins again.

Hopefully, CBS has some good news about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4 to share in the coming days or weeks.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.