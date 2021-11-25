NCIS: Hawai’i releases new episode TV promo, full synopsis

The NCIS: Hawai’i cast returns for another new episode of the show. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i has a new episode coming up on CBS called Legacy.

This will be NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 8, and it is airing for the first time on Monday, November 29.

After taking an extended hiatus through the month of November, it will be good to finally get some new content for NCIS fans.

On the last episode of NCIS: Hawai’i, the team dealt with the death of a Navy petty officer that was murdered and also tried to protect the victim’s friend and colleague.

The November 8 episode featured actress Ashleigh LaThrop on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller. She was a good addition to the show and it made for some exciting content.

And thanks to the show continuing to do well in the television ratings for Monday nights, CBS put in a full-season order for the drama. This means that there are many more episodes to come in Winter and Spring 2022.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 8 synopsis

Below is the full episode synopsis that CBS released for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1, Episode 8. Called Legacy, it airs for the first time at 10/9c on November 29.

“When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj) go on a date.” Sign up for our TV newsletter!

NCIS: Hawai’i TV promo for the episode called Legacy

Here is the TV promo that CBS is currently running for the next new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. As a reminder, it airs on November 29, and it will be followed by another new episode of the show on December 6.

A quick look at the NCIS spin-off ratings

Through the first seven episodes of its debut season, NCIS: Hawai’i is averaging 5.497 million live viewers and a 0.47 in the key demo. Those numbers are really good for a show that airs at 10/9c on Mondays, so it’s understandable why the show has already been ordered for a full season now.

There are also millions of viewers tuning in later to watch through DVRs and Paramount+ each week.

While the numbers aren’t quite as high as when NCIS: LA or when NCIS: New Orleans first appeared on CBS, these numbers are definitely something that the new drama can build off as the season continues. And continue it will, with the next episode arriving on the first Monday night after Thanksgiving.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.