NCIS: Hawai’i new episode details present lots of action

A new NCIS: Hawai’i episode features LL Cool J in another important subplot.

LL Cool J continues to play Agent Sam Hanna within the NCIS Universe. The character first appeared in a backdoor pilot on NCIS; moving to NCIS: Los Angeles the following fall.

Sam became a free agent when NCIS: Los Angeles got canceled, and he showed up to save the day in the NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 finale.

Much of NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 has featured Sam helping out Jane Tennant and her team in one way or another, all while seemingly having ulterior motives for being on the island.

The downside is that more scenes with LL Cool J have taken time away from other characters. But he has also brought an additional toughness and action feel to the NCIS spin-off.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The first new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i following the latest hiatus will follow that pattern, with Sam deeply involved in some action sequences.

NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 5 synopsis

NCIS: Hawai’i has a new episode on Monday, March 25. The show has had a hiatus for most of the month but finally returns that week.

For any fans who also didn’t realize it, the season has been shortened due to the two Hollywood strikes. Even though the season has just begun, the finale will air in May.

The name of the upcoming episode is Serve and Protect and serves as NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, Episode 5.

“NCIS is tasked to protect the daughter of a Russian oligarch carrying a deadly secret. Meanwhile, Sam asks Tennant for a favor,” reads the full synopsis.

Early images from CBS show the NCIS team trying to protect a woman deep in the woods. Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, and LL Cool J as Sam Hanna are pictured in the early photos.

The team will face some obstacles in protecting this woman. Clearly.

As a reminder, this new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i debuts on Monday, March 25 at 10/9c.

The CBS schedule also has a new episode called Operation Red Rabbit debuting on Monday, April 1.

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara on a new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i. Pic credit: Karen Neal/CBS

More news from the NCIS Universe

Sean Murray just teased an appearance on a new NCIS spin-off. He plays Agent Timothy McGee on the flagship NCIS show.

CBS revealed who plays the younger Gibbs on a new prequel show. This new vehicle is called NCIS: Origins and even includes Mark Harmon as a narrator.

Sean Murray also shared some NCIS set photos from a big new episode that serves as the 1,000th for the franchise.

Previous episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Monday at 10/9c on CBS.