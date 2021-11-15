NCIS: Hawai’i hiatus: When is the next new episode?

Kate and Lucy are important parts of the NCIS: Hawai’i cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i has begun its first extended hiatus at CBS, meaning it will be a while before the next new episode airs on CBS.

The new NCIS spin-off airs Monday nights on CBS, taking over the 10/9c timeslot that used to be occupied by Bull. The show has also been doing well enough in the television ratings that CBS put in a full-season order for the drama.

So far, seven episodes from NCIS: Hawai’i Season 1 have aired, with the last one covering the death of a Navy petty officer that was murdered and the team investigating while trying to protect the victim’s friend and colleague.

That episode also featured actress Ashleigh LaThrop on the NCIS: Hawai’i cast as Navy Petty Officer Tracy Miller.

NCIS: Hawai’i hiatus for November

NCIS: Hawai’i will not be airing new episodes on November 15 or November 22. Instead, CBS will be re-showing Season 1, Episode 3 on November 15, and then Episode 4 on November 22. The hiatus could be a good time for people to catch up on the first season or for other NCIS fans to check out the Hawai’i-based spin-off.

The first seven episodes are available OnDemand as well as through Paramount+, so there is an opportunity to binge watch the first chunk of the premiere season and see what all the buzz has been about.

Having a great shared birthday w/ @VanessaLachey on the set of @NCISHawaiiCBS today – thanks for all the love. 🤙🏽 #NCISHawaii pic.twitter.com/gCCkjvAQu5 — Jason Antoon (@jasonantoon) November 9, 2021

When is the next new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i?

We will get to see a brand new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i on Monday, November 29. That will be Season 1, Episode 8 of the new show and it is called Legacy. There are sure to be a number of TV previews and promos put out in order to create additional interest for the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

CBS has released a full synopsis for the episode called Legacy and it is shared below:

“When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught in a war between eco-activists and a tech billionaire fighting over a piece of land. Also, Jane and Captain Joe (Enver Gjokaj) go on a date.”

It could certainly be interesting to see Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant and Captain Joe Milius go on that date, especially with the chemistry that has been brewing between them so far this season. This will be the first date for the characters played by Vanessa Lachey and Enver Gjokaj, so there is a lot on the line.

We're off for a few weeks but don't worry. #NCISHawaii will be back with a new episode on 11/29. pic.twitter.com/ZNaMCQV0UM — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) November 9, 2021

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.