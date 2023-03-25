NCIS: Hawai’i cast tribute made by Vanessa Lachey

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey paid tribute to the cast of her hit show this week.

To celebrate the conclusion of Season 2, Vanessa shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram page.

And in that photo, the primary cast members are holding up two-finger salutes.

“THAT’S A WRAP! Season 2 @ncishawaiicbs! This cast and crew have become my family!” begins the caption to Vanessa’s post.

The great news is that CBS already ordered Season 3, so everyone should be back to work pretty soon.

For now, though, the NCIS: Hawai’i cast and crew can enjoy some time off as the Season 2 episodes continue to debut.

A celebration for NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2

The people featured in the photo below are Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler), Vanessa Lachey (Jane Tennant), Noah Mills (Jesse), Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman), Jason Antoon (Ernie Malik), and Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara).

Vanessa also thanks the “guest stars, our show runners, producers, writers and over 300 of the BEST DAMN CREW in the world” within the post.

“Thank You so much for this dream journey! You bring me so much Joy! See you in Season 3!!!” Vanessa writes at the end of the caption.

More from NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2

So far, only 17 episodes from NCIS: Hawai’i Season 2 have aired on CBS. It means lots of new content is left to debut in April and May 2023.

The bad news is that a long hiatus is underway, so fans may need to enjoy re-watching previous episodes before that new content arrives.

Every previous episode from NCIS: Hawai’i is available for streaming on Paramount+, including the fun crossover events that the drama has had with NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Looking forward, it was also announced that the season finale is a two-parter spread across two different Monday evenings. That will allow the writers to ramp up the excitement before the summer break.

As hinted at in the photo shared above, the season finale has already finished filming, with CBS rolling it out in late May.

More news from the NCISVerse

NCIS: Los Angeles is coming to an end this May.

After 14 seasons on television, the hit CBS drama closes its doors with a series finale date in May.

In addition to wrapping things up, CBS will run a special tribute to NCIS: LA that features cast interviews and a fond look back at the show.

Recently, NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell spoke about getting emotional as the show finished filming.

NCIS: Hawai’i airs Mondays at 10/9c on CBS.