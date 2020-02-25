NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted not on tonight for CBS and here’s why

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted are not on tonight, meaning fans will have to wait a little longer for new episodes of each show.

Why? The full lineup of CBS shows for Tuesday, February 25 has been suspended so that the network can air the latest presidential debate.

Beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, Democratic presidential hopefuls will be discussing issues at the Gallard Institute in Charleston, South Carolina.

That’s an unfortunate bit of news for any fans of the shows who were looking forward to seeing new episodes this week. Instead, the shows will be taking a bit of time off.

Another hiatus for NCIS, FBI, and FBI: Most Wanted

Not only will there be no episodes of the shows on February 25, but the network isn’t airing new episodes on Tuesday, March 3 either.

Read More Is David McCallum leaving NCIS cast?

For NCIS, they will be airing a rebroadcast of Season 17, Episode 2, where Ziva David (played by Cote de Pablo) continued her quest to complete a mission that would allow her to finally return to her family.

New FBI episode

A big new episode of FBI is scheduled for March 10. Called “Broken Promises,” it hints that there is a lot of drama coming for the cast.

Below is the episode synopsis that CBS has released ahead of time:

“When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career, on FBI.”

There are a lot of guest stars slated to appear in the new episode, including Yasmine Aker as Mona Nazari, Roshawn Franklin as Agent Hobbs, Taylor Anthony Miller as Kelly Moran, Ty Jones as Roman Bryant, and Jelani Alladin as Alex Bryant.

NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted will have to wait

Specific information for the next two episodes of NCIS and FBI: Most Wanted will be released a bit closer to the expected air dates of March 10. Hopefully, the wait is worth it, as it seems like all the shows just returned from that long winter hiatus.

Long-time actor Gregory Itzin appeared on the last episode of NCIS and it was one of those episodes that fans should definitely make sure to watch if it was missed, as they tried something new and fresh with the cast.

The one before that revolved around Valentine’s Day and is also worth re-watching a second time during this new hiatus.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c, FBI at 9/8c, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10/9c on CBS.