NCIS Season 17, Episode 2: Cote de Pablo ends Ziva David arc

NCIS Season 17, Episode 2 is called Into the Ligh” and it allows actress Cote de Pablo to give Ziva David some closure. Or at least wrap up the current version of that phrase, as she could turn up in the future as well.

The October 1 episode of the show is a continuation of the season premiere, where Ziva and Gibbs started out on the run and then began taking matters into their own hands. They captured the terrorist, but is that enough for Ziva?

According to CBS, the new episode will focus on the duo again. The synopsis states that “With their lives in danger, Gibbs and Ziva’s rogue investigation takes an unexpected turn when a possible terrorist plot is revealed.”

The sneak peeks for this new episode certainly give heavy hints that Ziva is about to go rogue again, with the television preview also showing her draw a gun on other members of the NCIS team.

A never-before-screened duo 😱. Here's your first look at Tuesday's all-new episode of #NCIS! pic.twitter.com/YmwItjXxXY — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 29, 2019

Season 17 NCIS cast in flux

Fans hoping that Ziva would stick around and that Cote de Pablo was back as a main cast member are likely going to be disappointed by the outcome of Episode 2. Still, it will serve a purpose in how the rest of the season plays out.

There have been some NCIS rumors that Ziva was the perfect person to take over the team if Gibbs (played by Mark Harmon) ended up retiring. That’s not the case, yet, and McGee (Sean Murray) is likely first in line for that job.

Also serving as primary NCIS cast members in Season 17, Episode 2 and beyond will be Emily Wickersham as Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Torres, Maria Bello as Sloane, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie, and Rocky Carroll as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

Things will get back to normal for the NCIS team beginning with Season 17, Episode 3 on October 8. The group will fall back into the routine of investigating murders, but Sloane is going to force everyone to sit down and talk about how the reappearance of Ziva has affected them all.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.