NCIS fans enjoying nostalgia pictures shared of former cast members

NCIS has had a lot of great holiday episodes over the years. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS fans have been able to enjoy some great pictures that the show shared recently.

Over the years, quite a few notable members of the NCIS cast have left the show, leaving fans hoping a lot of them will return.

There are even rumors of Wilmer Valderrama departing the show at the end of Season 19.

But looking back is a fun way to enjoy the history of the show, and NCIS has had nearly 20 years to rack up notable characters.

NCIS shares classic cast photos

The NCIS Instagram account shared six great photos from past holiday episodes that have taken place over the years. In those photos (linked below), we get to see Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Pauley Perrette as Abby Sciuto, Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo, and Emily Wickersham as Elanor Bishop.

Current NCIS cast members Wilmer Valderrama (Nick Torres), Sean Murray (Timothy McGee), and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) also pop up in the photos. We even get to see Meredith Eaton, who returns as Carol Wilson later in NCIS Season 19.

“Tis the season for some #NCIS nostalgia. 🎄,” reads the caption for the new photos shared below.

So far, the images have been liked over 34,000 times by NCIS fans.

More to come from NCIS Season 19 on CBS

NCIS is on hiatus through the holidays, with new episodes set to begin airing when 2022 arrives.

Here is the synopsis for NCIS Season 19, Episode 10, which will serve as the winter premiere during the first week of January.

Even though there have been some worrisome NCIS rumors about Wilmer Valderrama leaving the show, we are holding out hope that NCIS Season 20 still takes place on CBS. The show has not yet been renewed, so there is a bit of worry on that front.

We are also hoping that Mark Harmon comes back for an episode or two toward the end of the current season. It could be a fun way to wrap up the season if Gibbs surprises everyone and shows up to help on a particularly difficult case.

Some great news for NCIS fans is that Season 19 ratings have still been pretty good, even with the move from Tuesdays at 8/7c over to Mondays at 9/8c each week.

Make sure to tune in for the winter premiere on Monday, January 3 at 9/8c. It is called Pledge of Allegiance and we expect the TV promo for the new installment to begin running on CBS very soon.

Anyone remember the last time you saw Jimmy use this prop on #NCIS? Which episode was it?🤔

(Hint: it was also the first time I used it… and it was a long time ago) https://t.co/cyjqVUwCWh — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) December 15, 2021

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.