NCIS cast: Spoilers about a character returning from the past revealed

The NCIS Season 18 cast will feature someone from Gibbs' past.

NCIS cast spoilers leaked for an upcoming episode titled Unseen Improvements. It is going to tie the current season to a character that we last saw during the Season 17 episode called In the Wind.

With rumors floating around that Gibbs might retire and actor Mark Harmon might return for NCIS Season 19 in a limited capacity, this raises some red flags about the writers bringing closure to a story thread.

The good news is that NCIS is returning for Season 19, so at least the show is coming back no matter what happens during the final few episodes of Season 18.

NCIS spoilers for In the Wind

The character that is returning to the NCIS cast is Phineas. This is the young boy that used to live next door to Gibbs, who it turned out had an important connection to someone hunting Ziva David.

On the show, actor Jack Fisher played him.

According to CBS, Phineas is going to appear on the May 11 episode when NCIS tracks a stolen laptop to his uncle. It means we will probably get to see some more scenes with Phineas and Gibbs. The young boy is also going to meet the new dog that lives with Gibbs.

Below is a clip from NCIS Season 17, Episode 5 (Wide Awake), where Gibbs and Phineas shared the screen together. It serves as a reminder of who the character is on the show.

Looking ahead at NCIS Season 18 finale

On the CBS TV schedule for 2021, NCIS has new episodes on May 4, May 11, May 18, and May 25. It’s a much shorter season for the show because of filming and production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It means that the season finale is going to arrive much quicker than many fans would want.

For the final two episodes of the season, a new actress could also appear who will join the NCIS cast next season. Expanding the cast could be a way to replace Jack Sloane (played by Maria Bello) or it could foreshadow something else happening within the team.

Regarding the NCIS season finale, Wilmer Valderrama shared set photos that hint at something that might take place. Hopefully, the photos are out of context, otherwise it might be a big spoiler about where the show is headed.

Each of the final four episodes of NCIS Season 18 has important plot points, so tune in each Tuesday night in May to see what happens next.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.