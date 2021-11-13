NBC reveals premiere date for Law & Order revival

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy in Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays will be getting bigger next year.

NBC has set a premiere date for the Season 21 revival of the original Law & Order mothership. This will create the all-Law & Order block the network hoped to get last year.

The Law & Order revival is on

In 2010, it was expected by most everyone that Law & Order would break the record (set by Gunsmoke) of the longest-running primetime scripted drama with a 21st season.

Instead, NBC shockingly canceled the show with almost no warning. The network instead went for the spin-off, Law & Order: LA. Unfortunately, that series was met by poor ratings and attempts to retool it failed as it was canceled after only one season.

It would be Law & Order: Special Victims Unit which would crack the 21-season mark in 2019 as the only remaining show in the franchise.

Last May, NBC had announced Thursdays would be “Law & Order Thursdays” with Season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and the new spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense.

The latter was intended to focus on defense attorneys, but in July, NBC suddenly announced they were halting the development of the series.

In September, the network announced they would be reviving the original mothership Law & Order for a 21st season. Now, a date has been set.

When is Law & Order Season 21 coming out and who’s in it?

Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) has been cast in the Law & Order revival series. Pic credit: USA Network

Releasing their mid-season schedule (which includes the final season of This Is Us), NBC confirmed Season 21 of Law & Order will air on February 24 at 8/7c EST. It’s then followed by Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

This turns Thursdays into a full Law & Order night. The Blacklist, currently occupying that Thursday time slot, will move to Fridays at 8/7c on February 25.

So far, rumors are tight on who will star in the revival series. Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) is confirmed to be playing a detective, although no word on his character’s name.

Anthony Anderson, who played Detective Kevin Bernard in the show’s final seasons, has confirmed he has been in talks for a return but is uncertain if it will happen. Sam Waterston, who played legendary D.A. Jack McCoy, has been coy himself on a return.

Some of the cast members from the show’s last seasons are currently busy elsewhere. S. Epatha Merkerson, who played Anita Van Buren for most of the show’s run, stars on Chicago Med while Jeremy Sisto and Alana de la Garza are both on CBS’ FBI.

While there are still more castings to be made, having a clear premiere date means that next winter brings the iconic TV series back at long last for some exciting cases.

Law & Order Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 at 8/7c on NBC.