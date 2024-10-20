Michael Strahan’s daughter shares ‘wellness reminder’ in post-chemo health update

Good Morning America star Michael Strahan has much to celebrate from the past year.

He’s still getting used to being a “grandpa” after his daughter Tania gave birth to a baby boy.

In addition, he’s happily seen both of his twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, head off for a new year at college.

His daughter Isabella returned to the University of Southern California after a battle with cancer and completing chemotherapy.

She recently shared an update following those treatments, which included Sophie and a reminder about one’s health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This week, Her Instagram carousel post featured her and her sister’s visit to Alo Gym in California, where the twins wore matching workout outfits.

Isabella shared a big update after chemo treatments

The most noticeable aspect of Isabella’s photos was that she’s started to grow a significant amount of her hair back. She’d previously embraced a bald look throughout her battle with cancer and chemo treatments.

“Wellness reminder,” she captioned the post, tagging “@alo and @aolwellness_.”

Various photos featured a look around parts of the gym, showing tubs to soak in, relaxing lounge chairs, and a wall with a helpful health reminder written in dark and bold text.

“Feel it. Just Breathe. Lift each other up. Raise your Vibration. Health is wealth. Be Here. Alo,” text on the wall read.

This weekend, her father shared a recent Instagram Story post featuring a photo of himself, his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, and daughter Sophia.

The trio posed at the recent Duke University game in front of the football field. On Friday night, the team defeated conference opponent Florida State. Michael’s daughter Sophia attends Duke in North Carolina.

Michael Strahan with his daughter Sophia and girlfriend at a Duke University football game. Pic credit: @michaelstrahan/Instagram

Friends, family, and fans showed love and support for Isabella and Sophia

Isabella’s Instagram comment section got flooded as many people stopped by to react. Among them was Michael Strahan’s business partner, Constance Schwartz.

“This makes me sooooo happy!!!!” she wrote about the photos.

“You look great Isabella and both beautiful,” a commenter said.

“Beauties. Live life to the fullest,” another individual told the sisters.

Sophia also commented several times, including a note that said, “We’re so well.”

Pic credit: @isabellastrahan/Instagram

Isabella seems to feel much better following a journey her father described as “rough” for all involved. They first shared Isabella’s medulloblastoma diagnosis earlier this year on GMA, with Robin Roberts conducting the interview.

At the time of that interview, Isabella revealed she’d had a malignant tumor removed in late 2023 and then underwent rehabilitation and radiation therapy.

She continued to share updates on her official YouTube channel where she posted vlogs documenting her health journey. Her channel states that all proceeds are donated to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

Earlier this year, she began to receive chemotherapy treatments. In June, she and her father revealed that the final round of chemo had occurred, and Isabella rang a bell at the hospital to celebrate reaching the milestone.

She shared she was given a “cancer-free” diagnosis after chemo by her doctor and would return for another visit in October.