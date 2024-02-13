Michael Strahan returns to GMA after week-long absence to spend time with family

Michael Strahan was back on Good Morning America after taking a week off for important family events.

He appeared at the start of Tuesday’s episode with his co-anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopolous.

Before his absence, Strahan told Roberts, “Stay away from it” after her fired-up remarks ahead of a hot topic for the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl was among the topics covered on his return to GMA, including more discussion of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Welcome back, Michael,” Roberts told Strahan at the desk after the crew had previewed GMA’s upcoming stories.

Strahan led things off by introducing a big story about severe winter weather affecting the East Coast and appeared in several other segments during the program.

Strahan is back on GMA after time with family

While Rebecca Jarvis replaced Strahan for the GMA episode aired on Monday, February 12, the Pro Football Hall of Famer returned on Tuesday, February 13.

Typically, Strahan has missed Monday episodes since he’s part of the NFL on Fox crew, which appears pre-game, halftime, and post-game during the regular season and playoffs.

Strahan wasn’t involved in any NFL shows on Fox this weekend, as CBS provided coverage of this year’s Super Bowl.

On Tuesday’s GMA, he introduced a story about this year’s Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, whom GMA’s Will Reeve spoke with at Disneyland soon after his Kansas City Chiefs won.

Following Reeve’s story, Strahan called Mahomes an “amazing player” who is “fun to watch” and congratulated the Chiefs for their victory.

Strahan, a Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants, also did a Black History Month segment focused on sneaker culture and the resale market.

The GMA anchor then participated in a quiz to see if he could tell the more valuable “legendary” pairs of sneakers from similar classic pairs.

According to The Sun, Strahan missed over a week of GMA appearances without explanation before his return on Tuesday.

Strahan was away from GMA with family

Strahan didn’t share details during his return about why he was absent last week on GMA. However, the TV personality was spotted at a Duke Blue Devils basketball game in North Carolina last week with his daughter Sophia and girlfriend, Kayla Quick.

Strahan’s other daughter, Isabella, also began her chemotherapy at Duke University Hospital Cancer Center.

Isabella, Sophia’s twin sister, gave some details about her various medical tests and appointments on her YouTube vlog. She started the vlog to document her health journey after a brain cancer tumor was diagnosed and removed. All proceeds from the vlog go to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke.

During last week’s video, Isabella mentioned she had her “port placed” on her chest to help administer the chemotherapy. In addition, she talked about a busy day of medical procedures and tests, which included getting an EKG, MRI, and blood drawn.

Strahan wasn’t part of the recent video, but his girlfriend, ex-wife, and other daughter, Sophie, appeared. Isabella enjoyed a meal at a Waffle House with family members after her day at the hospital.

Isabella first revealed she’d been diagnosed with the brain cancer tumor during an interview conducted by Roberts on GMA, with Strahan sitting by his daughter’s side for support and additional comments.