Marvel’s Disney+ shows are introducing the Young Avengers

There have been rumors that the next iteration of the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the Young Avengers.

If that is true, the Disney+ shows have already started laying out the groundwork for that team.

Here is a look at who has already been introduced, who is coming, and who that might leave for the future.

Wiccan and Speed (Billy and Tommy)

Two of the members of the Young Avengers have just been introduced to fans, with Wiccan and Speed making their debuts on WandaVision.

For those who don’t know, Wiccan and Speed are Tommy and Billy, Wanda and Vision’s children.

In the comics, they were wiped out of existence, which caused Wanda’s mental break, but their spirits ended up in two others and grew into superpowered adults.

Wiccan and Speed and WandaVision. Pic credit: Marvel

Wiccan (Billy) has magical powers similar to Wanda and Speed (Tommy) has speed powers similar to Quicksilver, and Vision in the WandaVision series.

At the speed Billy and Tommy are growing in WandaVision, they should be teens by the time the season ends.

Stature (Cassie Lang)

Up next is Stature. She has already been introduced and has been around for a while. She is Cassie Lang, Ant-Man’s daughter.

She was a little girl in Ant-Man and was slightly older in Ant-Man and the Wasp. By Avengers: Endgame, she was a teenager thanks to the five years that passed before the blip.

Cassie Lang as Stature. Pic credit: Marvel

In the comics, Cassie was always sneaking the Pym Particles and trying to use them on herself, and by the time she was a teenager, they took effect and gave her the powers to change her size.

While her dad shrunk, she usually grew into a giant.

While Emma Fuhrmann starred as Cassie in Avengers: Endgame, the MCU has recast her with Kathryn Newton (The Society) for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

This winter, Hawkeye will arrive on Disney+. While Jeremy Renner is returning as Hawkeye from the MCU, he will be training a new Hawkeye to take his place.

This is a teenager named Kate Bishop. In the comics, her father was into organized crime, but she wanted to be a hero. In the TV show, it might be similar, as her mother is played by Vera Farmiga.

Hailee Steinfeld is Kate Bishop. Pic credit: Paramount/Marvel

Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) has signed on to play Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye in the series.

The series will also feature Florence Pugh, who is expected to be the new Black Widow in the MCU. She has no role in the Young Avengers in the comics, though.

America Chavez

Unlike Kate Bishop, America Chavez will make her debut in the MCU on the big screen.

America is a girl from the streets who was once known as Miss America. She has the powers of superhuman strength and durability and can fly.

However, she also has the unique power to open star-shaped holes in reality that allows her to travel to other Earths in the multiverse.

America Chavez is coming to Doctor Strange. Pic credit: Netflix/Marvel

That is important because her first appearance is supposed to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Xochitl Gomez (The Baby-Sitters Club) stars as America Chavez in the movie.

Noh-Varr and Hulkling

There has been no word yet on either Noh-Varr or Hulkling, but there is a good chance that they could both appear in the Secret Wars series.

This is a Disney+ series that sees an invasion of Earth by renegade Skrulls. Nick Fury (Samuel Jackson) will be back in this series.

Noh-Varr and Hulkling. Pic credit: Marvel

Noh-Varr is a Kree warrior in the comics. As for Hulkling, he is the son of a Skrull princess and the greatest Kree warrior, the original Captain Marvel (Mar-Vell) in the comics.

Hulkling is the most important because he eventually marries Billy (Wiccan), and they are one of the most popular LGBTQ couples in Marvel Comics.

Iron Lad and Patriot

There is also no word on where Iron Lad and Patriot could appear.

There are rumors that Eli Bradley, the young man who takes on the role of Patriot, is coming to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Bradley’s grandfather was part of the World War II super-soldier program that Steve Rogers took part in. While he was not a successful candidate, he still held some of the formula in his blood.

Eli used a performance-enhancing super-drug to make it look like he inherited the powers from his grandfather.

As for Iron Lad, he is an alternate Earths version of Kang the Conqueror. Kang will make his first appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. This could lead to the alternate version as part of the multiverse.

Kid Loki

That leaves one major character left, and it is the most intriguing.

Loki died in the comics, but since he is an Asgardian god, he didn’t stay dead. He was resurrected as a child, with none of his elder being’s evil ways, but still full of mischief.

He was known as Kid Loki.

The showrunner of the Loki Disney+ series said that Loki will be questioning who he is in the series.

Loki and Kid Loki. Pic credit: Marvel

“I think it’s the struggle with identity, who you are, who you want to be,” Michael Waldron said.

Could the Loki series end with Kid Loki replacing the Tom Hiddleston verson?

That gives us the entire lineup of the Young Avengers, and with more than enough coming out of the Disney+ shows and a few movie appearances, the Young Avengers could be ready to debut by the time Phase 5 starts.