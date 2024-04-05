Mayhem on The View set as Sunny Hostin’s and others phones sound alarms

The ladies on The View must be ready for almost anything on their show, from comedian Joy Behar’s insensitive jokes to Whoopi Goldberg having to shut down people trying to disrupt filming.

This time, an act of nature caused a massive disruption to the live filming of The View.

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey and New York, among other states, at 10:23 a.m. ET, as reported by USA Today.

The View films live most days at 11 a.m. ET. The ladies were all backstage preparing for the show during the earthquake.

The show began normally after the shake-up, but the calmness would not last long.

Just after the song, I Feel the Earth Move by Carole King played, things went haywire.

"We're alive and live in New York where we just had a 4.8 [magnitude] earthquake!"#TheView co-hosts open Friday morning's show reacting to today's earthquake that rocked the northeast. pic.twitter.com/X09c0zgJZ7 — The View (@TheView) April 5, 2024

Joy Behar declared, ‘Wow! It looks like we are alive’

Joy was excited that everyone was alive and the show could be filmed live after the earthquake. But then mayhem disrupted the set.

A loud emergency beep could be heard from phones all over the studio – including the ladies’ phones in front of them. The sound caused the ladies to panic for a moment.

Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and the others all looked at their phones, trying to see if another earthquake was going off or what the problem was.

Some of the ladies, like Sunny, always have their phones with them when they film, even when it causes problems during interviews, but they all had theirs after the earthquake.

Joy commented that even her watch went off, and Sunny commented, “Aren’t you happy you don’t live in New York now?” to Ana Navarro, who lives in Florida.

Sunny also shared that she didn’t feel anything during the actual earthquake, which could be because her “room is anointed and protected.”

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, was blasted because the late alarm for the earthquake went out, as reported by Fox News.

Fox News also reports that the alert read, “Emergency Alert. A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the NYC area. Residents are advised to remain indoors and to call 911 if injured.”

In happy news, Sunny’s daughter Paloma has exciting college news

Sunny Hostin shared on the podcast The View: Behind the Table that her daughter Paloma has been accepted to an Ivy League school.

Sunny also shared information about her family’s Easter holiday in the podcast interview.

The View co-host’s daughter Paloma has Brown’s disease, which causes problems in school. Sunny shared that Paloma got into every school she applied to, and without saying which one, she revealed her daughter is going to an Ivy League college.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.