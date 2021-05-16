Marvel asks fans about their favorite animated X-Men as rumors of MCU debut rolls on

Jubilee, Cyclops, Wolverine and Beast in X-Men: The Animated series Pic credit: Marvel

Marvel Studios has the rights to The X-Men, gaining them after Disney purchased Fox.

However, while they have the rights to the most successful Fox Marvel franchise in history, Marvel is not in a hurry to announce plans for the mutants’ arrival in the MCU.

There was the return of Evan Peters as Quicksilver in WandaVision, but that was all a ruse to fool fans. Madripoor was in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but once again there were no mutants.

However, with the eventual arrival of mutants coming soon, Marvel just asked fans an interesting question about The X-Men.

Marvel asked their fans on Twitter to name their favorite members of the animated X-Men from the ’90s.

Favorite X-Men members

It seems interesting that Marvel Entertainment is asking fans about their favorite members of the animated X-Men series.

Outside of bringing back Deadpool for a third movie, the MCU seems intent on leaving Fox’s X-Men in the rear-view mirror and starting something new.

This is one reason for the long wait, as there is a lot to consider when bringing back The X-Men. The MCU likely wants to create something fresh and new and not regurgitate what Fox already did through its 13 movies.

That started with X-Men in 2000 and ended with The New Mutants in 2020.

Maybe Marvel is going to look at the animated X-Men series for ideas of what fans might like to see, including bringing in new X-Men characters that haven’t appeared in a movie yet.

1990s animated X-Men

The X-Men from the ’90s included some great team members, some very different from what the Fox X-Men movies presented.

There was Storm, and she never got the goddess treatment in any movie that she deserves in her two different forms. Nightcrawler also appeared in two distinctive forms, and only the first delved into the guilt of the comic character.

Gambit was there, and he is someone that fans have wanted in an X-Men movie for a long time (Channing Tatum was once set to play Gambit, but that never happened). Rogue is also there, and she was a big part of the original trilogy.

Professor X, Cyclops, Beast, and Wolverine were all around, but have been done to death.

Jubilee was also part of the animated series, a hugely popular character that only had a cameo in the movies.

It would be interesting to believe that Marvel is considering fans’ memories of the ’90s animated series for bringing in a new lineup for the MCU X-Men, but crazier things have happened.