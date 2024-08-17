Let’s Make a Deal fans blast network ‘plant’ contestant who they ‘can’t stand’ seeing on TV

Fans blasted Let’s Make a Deal after the game show shared footage featuring an unpopular contestant who appeared on the show.

She wasn’t just a one-time contestant on Deal either, as she had two appearances.

The contestant, Angela Murray, has become recognizable as she appeared on several other popular television shows.

They include The Price Is Right, Dr. Phil, and more recently, the reality TV competition show Big Brother.

Many viewers continue to call out CBS for planting the woman on multiple shows on the network, with many saying they dislike her or “can’t stand” seeing her on their TV.

That’s continued with Let’s Make a Deal recently highlighting her two appearances on the show, during which she met the host and talked about herself.

Let’s Make a Deal shares memory of ‘TV mom’

Earlier this week, the Let’s Make a Deal Instagram page shared video clips of former contestant Angela from her two appearances on the show. One video played at the top, with a split screen featuring a second video below it.

Host Wayne Brady called down “the lady with all the heads,” wearing a red shirt that said “Football Mom.” She carried photo cutouts featuring the heads of Brady, announcer Jonathan Mangum, and model Tiffany Coyne.

“Nice to meet you again,” Angela told Brady after she got onto the stage.

She shared she was a “mom of four” and a “grandma of one” from Orange County, California. She revealed that the fourth face cutout she carried was her son CJ, who was headed to college and played football.

In the other video, she wore curlers in her hair during her previous appearance on the game show. A sign on her shirt said, “Realistic Housewives of Orange County.”

“Well, I don’t drive around in BMWs,” she told Brady when he asked what made her one of the “realistic housewives.”

“I got four kids, and I do dishes,” she also said, with Brady telling her, “That’s real life.”

She also mentioned being in a carpool, being a Girl Scout leader, and cleaning up after her dogs. Her replies seemed to entertain the audience, and Brady played it up while speaking to her about her situation.

“Our TV MOM is at it again 😌 #BB26 #BigBrother #LMAD,” the caption said.

The clip, also shared on the Big Brother CBS Instagram page, generated over 14,000 Likes and 1,500-plus comments from fans and critics.

Fans blasted LMAD contestant as a network ‘plant’

As mentioned, Angela appeared twice on the Let’s Make a Deal game show. Her previous appearances on The Price Is Right in 2019 and Dr. Phil’s Housecalls in 2021 have made her recognizable, unpopular, and controversial since she’s now competing on the reality TV show Big Brother.

Many commenters called out the network and slammed the contestant in the comment section for LMAD’s throwback Instagram video.

“She is not beating the ‘CBS industry plant’ allegations after this one,” a commenter wrote.

“Definitely a plant. She comes off really animated and scripted,” another commenter said.

“Ughhhh she irks my damn nerves!!!!” an individual commented.

“Can’t. Stand. This. Woman,” another commenter wrote.

Angela is currently among the Houseguests competing in Season 26 of Big Brother, which, like Let’s Make a Deal, airs on CBS.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Big Brother executive producers Rich Meehan and Allison Grodner addressed the ongoing accusations of Angela being a network plant on the reality TV show.

“She hasn’t done a lot. She hasn’t done the competition reality type of show. That’s very different from a fun game show,” Rich told Deadline.

“There are tons of shows, but I don’t think because she was on The Price is Right and in a Dr. Phil episode makes her necessarily an actor,” Grodner said.

In addition to Angela, fellow Big Brother 26 cast member Brooklyn Rivera also appeared on an episode of the Dr. Phil show. Still, fans have focused more on Angela’s multiple TV appearances.