Law & Order Thursdays preview: the mothership returns in the new lineup

Lt. Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim), Detective Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson), and Detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) investigate a case in the Law & Order Season 21 premiere. Pic credit: NBC

At last, Law & Order Thursdays is joined by the mothership that started it all.

Returning from a break after the Winter Olympic Games, Law & Order Thursdays kicks off with the Season 21 premiere of Law & Order, with a mix of returning and new cast firing up the return.

It’s followed by a dramatic Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime beefing the Stabler/Wheatley fight.

Where we left off on Law & Order Thursdays

When Law & Order Thursdays took a break for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, they had some intriguing plots in the air.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had solved a challenging case involving a beaten MMA fighter. Meanwhile, Carisi and Rollins continued their complex relationship, which they had to keep hidden from their superiors.

Law & Order: Organized Crime had Stabler continuing to hunt Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) with Wheatley reuniting with his ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor).

Wheatley also struck by getting a man (James Cromwell) to romance Stabler’s mother (Ellen Burstyn). Meanwhile, Bell continued to investigate the connection of Congressman Kilbride (Ron Cephas Jones) and the Marcy Killers gang.

The big turn is how this Thursday brings the return of the original Law & Order for a Season 21 continuation. The previews indicate this night is going to kick off with some spectacular drama.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night kicks off with Law & Order Season 21 premiere, titled The Right Thing, which introduces the new cast in a typical “ripped from the headlines” story.

Newly acquainted partners Bernard and Cosgrove investigate the murder of a notorious entertainer. A dispute over throwing out a confession creates a rift in the DA’s office.

Law and Order Season 21 Trailer (HD)

The trailer shows a clash between the cops (Anthony Anderson and Jeffrey Donovan) and the ADAs (Hugh Dancy and Odelya Halevi). There’s also Camryn Manheim as their lieutenant and Sam Waterston reprising his role as Jack McCoy.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has If I Knew Then What I Know Now as a woman tries to find out more about her birth family.

A young woman learning about her birth parents asks Benson for help. Carisi and Rollins weigh the risks of taking their relationship public.

With Beverly D’Angelo set to guest star as Carisi’s mother, it’s likely the tension regarding Carisi and Rollins’ romance will distract them from the case.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has Stabler continuing to hunt Constantine (Robin Lord Taylor), who’s the key to proving Wheatley was behind a stock market crash in As Hubris Is To Oedipus.

The task force must race to save lives when Wheatley and McClane’s digital takeover shifts to a series of real-life bomb threats.

Things came to a head between Stabler and Wheatley in a brutal elevator fight. The two continue their mind games, with Stabler romancing Angela while Wheatley is going after Stabler’s mother.

With McDermott joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted in March, this storyline should be wrapping up soon and likely in a dramatic way.

With the mothership joining the other two shows, Law & Order is set to dominate NBC Thursdays with all the amazing drama fans have come to love from these popular shows.

Law & Order Thursdays returns with Law & Order Season 21 premiere at 8/7c Thursday, February 24 on NBC.