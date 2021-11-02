Law & Order: Jeffrey Donovan cast in revival series

Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) has been cast in the Law & Order revival series. Pic credit: USA Network

The Law & Order revival has found its first new cast member since NBC first announced in September that the hit show would be returning for a 21st season after a hiatus of over a decade.

Jeffrey Donovan, best known for his leading role in the USA Network series Burn Notice, will star in the revival of the classic series set for 2023.

While details are scarce, it sounds like Donovan will portray a detective to kick off what NBC says will be the 21st season of the show.

The Law & Order cast revolving door

Fans of Law & Order are long used to the revolving door of cast members on the show. While some stars did have lengthy stays, like Sam Waterson or S. Epatha Merkerson, other cast members tended to come and go with ease.

It appears likely to continue when the series makes its awaited return in 2023 after NBC ordered its revival last month. A key reason is that several of the cast members who had been with the show when it ended in 2010 have moved on.

Merkerson now stars on Chicago Med while Jeremy Sisto (Detective Cyrus Lupo) and Alana de la Garza (Connie Rubirosa) are now on CBS’ FBI.

Anthony Anderson (Detective Kevin Bernard) has revealed he’s been in discussions to return to the series, although nothing beyond that is confirmed.

Producer Dick Wolf has related the revival series will keep to the original theme of three cops (two detectives and their lieutenant) and three lawyers (the District Attorney and two ADAs).

Now it’s confirmed that at least one of those cops will be played by Jeffrey Donovan.

Who is Jeffrey Donovan?

Jeffrey Donovan in the Law & Order episode Good Faith.

Born in Massachusetts in 1968, Jeffrey Donovan has scores of minor TV show credits, including CSI: Miami and Homicide: Life On the Street.

His first leading role was in the 2004 USA Network series Touching Evil (based on a British show) opposite a then-unknown Vera Farmiga.

The actor is best known for his starring role on the 2007-2013 USA Network series Burn Notice. He played Michael Westen, a spy who’s blackballed and forced to take odd jobs in his hometown of Miami to make ends meet while figuring out who “burned” him.

The series was a hit, running seven seasons. Donovan has since starred in the Hulu series Shut Eye and a recurring role in the second season of FX’s Fargo.

Donovan has experience with Law & Order. He had a minor role as a murder victim in the Season 6 episode Jeopardy.

And in the Season 17 episode Good Faith, Donovan played a father who was behind the murder and arson of a guidance counselor he claimed was endangering his daughter.

So far, all that has been said is Donovan’s unnamed character will be a detective. While other cast members are rumored, Donovan is the first new lead to make the Law & Order revival as dramatic as the original series was.

Law & Order Seasons 13-20 are currently streaming on Peacock.