Law & Order revival adds Good Trouble star Odelya Halevi as the new Assistant District Attorney

The Law & Order revival is growing even more.

Odelya Halevi, last seen on the Freeform series Good Trouble, has been tapped as a series regular on NBC’s revival of the original Law & Order. She will play Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

With her casting, the key players for the revival of the iconic series are almost set with production now fully underway.

The ADA role on Law & Order

From its beginning in 1990, Law & Order stuck to a standard formula: Three cops (a lieutenant and two detectives) with three lawyers (the District Attorney and two ADAs).

When the series began, the ADA role was Paul Robinette, played by Richard Brooks. But in Season 3, the tradition started of the second ADA being a woman with Jill Hennessy.

Since her tenure, the role has been filled by Carey Lowell, Angie Harmon, Elisabeth Rohm, Annie Parisse, and Alana de la Garza.

De la Garza would be the final female ADA of the series when it was canceled in 2010 and reprise the role for the short-lived Law & Order: LA spin-off.

The ADA role was also a female for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit with Stephanie March and Diane Neal but has since been filled by men, with the current one being Peter Scanavino’s Carisi.

It appears the producers for the Season 21 revival are sticking to the classic formula with a fresh-faced woman aiding Hugh Dancy’s ADA in court.

Who is Odelya Halevi?

Born in Israel, Odelya Halevi has been working on various TV series such as Midnight Texas, Good Girls Revolt, and Why Women Kill. She last starred in the Freeform drama Good Trouble.

Halevi joins a growing cast for the Law & Order Season 21 revival. Anthony Anderson will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard and is joined by Jeffrey Donovan as an unnamed detective.

Emmy award winner Camryn Manheim will play Lt. Kate Dixon, the head of the police unit.

Halevi’s Maroun will join Hugh Dancy’s unnamed ADA in court. As of yet, the District Attorney has not been cast with rumors that Sam Waterston is in talks to reprise his role as Jack McCoy.

Filming is underway as NBC is getting a jump on production due to how much of the network will be consumed with the 2022 Winter Olympics in February.

This casting is another key step to the Law & Order revival finally getting underway and continuing the tradition of an intriguing woman walking the courthouse halls.

Law & Order Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 at 8/7c on NBC.