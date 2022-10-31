Law & Order Thursdays preview: Some personal trials are on the docket

Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler on Law & Order: Organized Crime. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are bringing some major personal drama to this week’s cases.

On the mothership Law & Order, a tricky murder case could put Maroun’s career in jeopardy.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has Rollins facing her personal problems while investigating an assault at a party.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime puts Reyes in the spotlight, investigating some crooks connected to his past.

That’s combined with the Task Force itself facing possibly being shut down as Stabler hunts crooked cops.

This should make for another dramatic night for the series that fans can enjoy.

How did Law & Order Thursdays do in the ratings this week?

After taking a one-week break, Law & Order Thursdays returned with new episodes this past week. While the main ratings remained good, each show saw a mild drop in the 18-49 demo.

The main Law & Order had 4 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had 4.3 million viewers with a 0.5 demo rating. Law & Order: Organized Crime saw an uptick to 3.1 million viewers with a 0.4 demo rating.

The mothership Law & Order had the investigation into a murdered law student lead to a professor who was a hero to Shaw.

The complex case led to a sad conclusion about the killer’s identity while showing how easily a bad comment can ruin lives.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had an assault accusation leading to the discovery of a lifeguard abusing his position.

Meanwhile, Rollins faced more of the trauma of her shooting and seemed to be doing better.

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, the team faced a pack of crooks posing as cops. It turned out the three leaders were Reyes’ foster brothers.

Stabler had also testified against the Brotherhood, but when other cops shot at the Task Force, he worried there were still corrupt officers around.

Meanwhile, Bell learned there were plans to shut the Task Force down, which she’s trying to stop.

This will lead to more drama this week that puts several characters in the spotlight.

What’s coming on Law & Order Thursdays this week?

The night begins with Law & Order as Vicious Cycle will put Maroun in a tough spot in a case involving a boutique shooting.

“When a fashion designer is killed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense’s witness list.”

The promo shows Maroun openly wondering if she’s going to be fired and her presence on the case can mess it up.

On Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, former Criminal Minds star Lola Glaudini guest-stars as Controlled Burn features a tricky case.

“Rollins investigates an assault by a masked man at an underground party. Benson uncovers a suspect who may be valuable as a witness.”

This could be another way to prepare for Kelli Giddish’s exit from the series, as Rollins seems to be doing better but is still haunted by her near-death experience.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime has Reyes facing whatever trauma drove his foster brothers into a life of crime. Meanwhile, Stabler faces the troubling hint that the Brotherhood may not be gone in Blaze of Glory.

“After the task force is caught in a shootout, Stabler is on a mission to find out how the perps are connected to the NYPD. Reyes is determined to put the aggressors of his past behind bars, even if it means going against orders.”

Rick Gonzalez promised this would be a powerful episode looking into Reyes’ past and how he can aid his foster brothers in their problems.

Stabler is also wondering if the Brotherhood’s ties run deep while Bell tries to keep quiet on the Task Force possibly facing its end.

As the kick-off to the November sweeps period, this should boost Law & Order Thursdays up for more amazing drama with the viewers.

Law & Order Thursdays begin with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on CBS.