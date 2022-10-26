Which Law & Order stars are up for People’s Choice Awards?

Ice-T as Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is getting some awards love.

The long-running NBC drama has picked up four nominations for the upcoming People’s Choice Awards.

That includes Best Drama Show for the series, now in Season 24.

Ice-T also scored a nomination for Best Male TV Star.

The big word is Mariska Hargitay scoring double nominations for her role as Olivia Benson.

With the ceremony to air on December 6 on NBC, fans now have a chance to vote for their favorites with the hope Law & Order: Special Victims Unit manages to get a few trophies.

Which Law & Order actors are nominated for a People’s Choice Award?

Unlike other award shows, the People’s Choice Awards are always decided by viewers, with voting open on their website through November 9.

The organization has changed up its categories over the years, which in the past have included Best Crime TV Show, where Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been nominated before.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit scored four nominations, an impressive feat for a show now in its 24th season.

The big one is Best Drama TV Show, which counts for all 2022 episodes, including those that aired in Season 23.

Ice-T scored a nod for Male TV Star of 2022, an interesting nomination given his character, Fin, hasn’t had as much material to work with in the past year as he has in past seasons.

Bigger is Hargitay managing two nominations. She is up for Female TV Star and the Drama TV Star category, which mixes actors of both genders.

This makes 10 People’s Choice nominations over the course of Hargitay’s career. She won Drama TV Star in 2018.

Law & Order’s awards show history

Ellen Burstyn as Bernadette Stabler with Allison Siko as Kathleen Stabler in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit Pic credit: NBC

While it’s always been one of NBC’s biggest hits, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has been surprisingly scarce in some awards.

The series itself has never received a Best Drama Emmy award nomination in all its years on the air. Most of its nominations have been for performers, mainly for the Best Guest Actress in a Drama category.

Amanda Plummer, Leslie Caron, Cynthia Nixon, Ellen Burstyn and Ann-Margaret all won Emmys for their guest turns.

Hargitay has been nominated eight times and won Best Actress in a Drama in 2006. She remains the only main cast member of any Law & Order series to win an Emmy.

Besides Hargitay, the only other person to win a People’s Choice Award for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit was the late Robin Williams. He earned Favorite Scene Stealing Guest Star for his turn as a twisted predator in Season 9’s Authority.

As voting gets underway, fans have a chance to see these Law & Order stars take some trophies and add a People’s Choice Award to the show’s accolades.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC.