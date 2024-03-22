Law & Order & Law & Order: SVU renewed at NBC — Is Law & Order: Organized Crime headed for cancellation?

It’s a good day for fans of Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, as NBC has officially picked up both legal dramas for the 2024-25 season.

This exciting news means that Law & Order will continue for Season 24, and Law & Order: SVU will continue for Season 26.

The renewals were announced alongside the pickups of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Ominously missing from the renewals was the Christopher Meloni-led Law & Order: Organized Crime, currently in its fourth season, but the network is saying that the show’s future is “in discussion.”

The youngest entry in the sprawling Law & Order universe has been saddled with behind-the-scenes issues since its inception and has gone through countless showrunners.

The series typically takes on more serialized storylines as opposed to the procedural nature of the other two Thursday night dramas.

Law & Order: Organized Crime’s ratings are lower than the other renewed shows

The series is also quite a bit behind the other two in the ratings, but the numbers aren’t bad, leading to confusion about why there is a delay in renewing or canceling the show.

Undoubtedly, there will be some concerns from fans given Law & Order: Organized Crime’s behind-the-scenes issues.

A decision to cancel the show would likely result in Meloni returning to Law & Order: SVU permanently.

There has been a connective tissue between the two shows since Meloni returned to the Law & Order universe after years away.

Fans are invested in Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler’s relationship. Although they remain platonic, there have been plenty of hints that they’re about to take things to the next level.

Having the pair working together more permanently would surely get fans talking and tuning in.

NBC revealed today, alongside its renewal for SVU, that the long-running series is averaging 11.2 million viewers, up an eye-popping 111 percent year over year (up 325 percent in the key demos).

In today’s TV climate, rises are unheard of on the broadcast networks, but a rise of this magnitude is unheard of – especially this late in a show’s run.

The renewed Law & Order shows have overcome big changes

After losing Kelli Giddish as a series regular, the series struggled for a bit, but she’s returned as Amanda Rollins on a handful of occasions since.

Meanwhile, Law & Order has entered uncharted territory after the departure of Sam Waterston as D.A. Jack McCoy.

Waterston recently exited the show. Scandal’s Tony Goldwyn was drafted as his replacement, so only time will tell how the new character will fit.

The five renewed shows join Found and The Irrational on NBC’s schedule for next season.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is on the bubble alongside Extended Family, Night Court, and Quantum Leap.

Law & Order airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. Law & Order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC. Law & Order: Organized Crime airs on Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC.