Kelly Ripa’s fans noticed a big change in her looks on LIVE

Kelly Ripa returned from a busy week in Palm Springs with a new look, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Live with Kelly and Mark relocated to California’s sunny Palm Springs area for a week of shows featuring Kelly and Mark Consuelos living out their dreams.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Mark learned pickleball while sporting an Old Hollywood look that fans loved.

Kelly fulfilled a dream of a whole group of audience members dressed up like Mrs. Roper from Three’s Company, all wearing Caftans, or what Kelly playfully calls Ropers.

Kelly has shown much more gray hair since she returned from Palm Springs.

After Richard Gere sat with her on LIVE, fans commented on it.

Kelly’s gone grayer, with fans divided on the change

Kelly has said that she wants to go gray at some point, but she’s never been ready to embrace gray hair, so she continues to color it.

Kelly has shown quite a bit of gray on both sides of her face and fans don’t know if they love it or hate it.

One fan went to the public Facebook group Live! With Kelly and Mark and asked what others think. She said, “I can’t figure out what Kelly has done to her hair.”

One fan is sure that Kelly has extensions and said, “She looks great!”

Another said that while Kelly is gorgeous, she made it too light, “which makes her face look pale.”

One pipped up, “She’s embracing the gray.”

Another clarified that it was “her natural gray around her hairline.”

Other fans did not like Kelly’s new look as much. One fan said, “My opinion is she should cut it & wear it ear length. The long, thick hair overwhelms her.”

Cher stopped by LIVE to talk to Kelly and Mark

Cher was on LIVE to promote the first part of her two-part memoir. She chatted with Kelly and Mark and told stories about her life.

Cher was a big part of Kelly’s childhood because of The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. She was a great guest for LIVE.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.