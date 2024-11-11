LIVE’s Mark Consuelos goes ‘old Hollywood’ as he learns Pickleball

Live with Kelly and Mark is making a massive change with a series of shows filmed in Palm Springs, California, this week, and the location isn’t the only change made.

Mark Consuelos dressed in a style that better fits old Hollywood rather than the up-and-coming New Yorker he and his wife, Kelly Ripa, both are.

LIVE has set up a great week of guests, including Kyle Richards, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jerry O’Connell, and Don Johnson.

The shows will occur outside in the beautiful Palm Springs area. They will feature sporting segments like golfing and Pickleball, with some audience watching from their golf carts.

Kelly and Mark finally got their wish to move Live with Kelly and Mark to Palm Springs after months of hard work, and the couple is doing it up this week with their old-style glam.

Mark is dressing the part of a Hollywood star of the past, like Bob Hope, to film these shows, and fans are noticing it.

Mark Consuelos dresses the part of an elegant actor from the 40s or 50s

Palm Springs became a haven for movie stars decades ago when the studios had a two-hour rule for their stars. They had to be able to travel to the film sets and be ready to act at any time within a two-hour callback.

Stars like Frank Sinatra, Kirk Douglas, and John Wayne all owned homes in Palm Springs and came from the glamour and glitz age.

Mark, who wins Sexiest Man polls each year, certainly dressed the part while filing LIVE at the location, and fans loved it.

The crew at LIVE shared a photo of Kelly, Sheryl, and Mark all dressed up for the first show of the week.

Fans commented, “Hey Mark, love the old Hollywood look your [sic] sporting!”

Another fan commented that they must be happy to be there, yes they certainly are, while another commented on how much fun they must be having.

A fan loves the ‘old Hollywood” look that Mark Consuelos was sporting in Palm Springs. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

Mark and Gelman learn how to plaPickleballll

Mark and the show’s executive producer, Michael Gelman, teamed up with Kim Jadg and Vincent Van Patten to learn how to play Pickleball.

Mark and Gelman were indeed old Hollywood sporty in what they wore for the Pickleball lesson.

Mark Consuelos and Michael Gelman learn Pickleball. Pic credit: @livekellyandmark/Instagram

They both put in their all for a game they did not know how to play. Vincent, who happens to be Dick Van Patten from Eight, is Enough fame; son, teamed up with Pickleball professional, Kim Jadg, to teach them.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.