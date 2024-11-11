Kyle Richards talks Mauricio Umansky divorce as castmates pressure her to file in RHOBH trailor

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky received a lot of heat for hiding their marital issues last season, but now they can’t escape it.

The couple’s pending divorce will be a hot topic when Season 14 airs.

Kyle’s castmate forced her to address the topic while filming, as the teaser showed Sutton Stracke telling her it was time to file legal documents to end her marriage.

The OG shared an update on where things stand with Mauricio, a year after publicly announcing their separation.

It has been far from a contentious uncoupling for the duo, who have continued to spend time together with their children.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kyle made it known during a recent interview that things are still great between them and that divorced or not, there won’t be any drama.

Has RHOBH’s Kyle Richards filed for divorce from Mauricio Umansky?

The RHOBH star had an interview with EXTRA, and her relationship with Mauricio was a hot topic.

The brunette beauty affirmed that things were good between them after the separation, even calling The Agency founder her “best friend.”

Kyle is admittedly “proud” of how they’ve been navigating their separation despite the pressure from her castmates to file for divorce.

“You saw Sutton saying, ‘You have to file; you have to file…’ I just didn’t feel any rush,” she said, referring to a scene from the RHOBH trailer. “I didn’t really think there was a need to do that.”

Despite the outside input, the former couple is going at their own pace and doing what works for their family.

“We are a family no matter what,” Kyle added, noting that they haven’t discussed the divorce or how they’re going to split their assets, etc.

However, the 55-year-old affirmed, “Whatever it is, it’s not going to be any drama with us… We both care about each other very much.”

Kyle and Mauricio are celebrating their daughter’s recent engagement

While Kyle and Mauricio’s marriage is ending another one is about to begin.

Their daughter, Alexia Umansky, 28, recently became engaged to her longtime partner, Jake Zingerman, and will soon be getting married.

The proud mama shared the exciting news on Instagram alongside photos of Alexia and her new fiance.

“She said Yes! 🩷 @alexiaumansky & @jakezingerman 💍💞 So happy for you both!!” exclaimed the RHOBH star in the caption.



Kyle also had a sweet message for her soon-to-be son-in-law, writing, “Jake, you have always been a part of our family, but now it’s official! 💗 🥳 We love you guys so much!!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns on Tuesday, November 19, at 8/7c on Bravo.

