Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos surprise everyone with this Las Vegas wedding

Since Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announced their new “residency” in Las Vegas for their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, they have teased a return to their wedding chapel.

The popular talk show hosts are filming their show from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas for the week, showcasing several famous spots in the glitzy town alongside their wedding chapel.

The long-time married couple eloped in Las Vegas and were married at the Chapel of the Bells, and there has been speculation that they may renew their vows.

Kelly and Mark have said that a vow renewal is a “kiss of death” for a relationship, so it was a long shot for fans to expect an actual renewal ceremony for them.

The famous couple dressed up and went to the chapel, but everyone was surprised by what happened next, and it wasn’t Kelly and Mark getting remarried.

During the segment on LIVE, Kelly and Mark showed up at the chapel in dress clothes, and it seemed like they would be the ceremony stars. But no, they had other plans.

Kelly and Mark are both ordained ministers?

Kelly and Mark shared their original wedding photo and a newly updated one on Instagram, but it seems someone else was married in a ceremony.

Mark had announced before that he was ordained and could marry couples when he offered to marry Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist from The Golden Bachelor, but it was a complete surprise to learn that Kelly was one as well.

When Kelly and Mark showed up at the wedding chapel, a couple named Sam and Nez were there to be married. They graciously allowed Kelly and Mark to officiate the ceremony.

LIVE gave the couple some gifts, including a memorable VIP vacation in Vegas for their honeymoon and allowing Kelly and Mark to marry them on the show.

Since Kelly and Mark are superstitious about having another ceremony, this was the best way to showcase their fond memories of their wedding chapel.

Kelly and Mark get dissed by a robot at the Sphere

Kelly and Mark visited the Sphere in Las Vegas for a segment on the show. One highlight is the robot named Aura from the art installation Postcard from Earth. You ask it questions much like you would ask Alexa or Siri, and it gives you answers in real-time.

Kelly and Mark were having fun with it and asked what it knew about Michael Gelman. The robot answered he was “Best recognized for his role as executive producer of the daytime talk show Live with Regis and Kathie Lee.”

The answer tickled Mark as he let out a big “OH!!!” Aura could use a little updating and say LIVE with Kelly and Mark is what Michael Gelman is best known for now.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.