Jenna Bush Hager reveals she’s in her ‘dating era’ with Hoda Kotb’s replacement on new show

Jenna Bush Hager officially entered a new phase of her life this week as she embarked on her first show without Hoda Kotb.

Last week, Jenna participated in the week-long “Hoda-bration” to celebrate her friend and co-host’s final day as an anchor.

Their last day together arrived on Friday, bringing many emotional moments and surprises, including visits from Gayle King and Kathie Lee Gifford.

While Hoda initially started as host of Today’s fourth-hour program in the NBC weekday morning lineup, Kathie Lee joined her as a co-host for 11 years before departing.

Jenna became the newest co-host in 2019 and bid farewell to Hoda following their five years of co-hosting Today with Hoda & Jenna.

She started her new show, Today with Jenna & Friends, on Monday, with a special guest host in place of Hoda.

Jenna tells new co-host she’s in her ‘dating era’ now

Actress Taraji P. Henson appeared as the first official guest co-host upon Hoda’s departure from Today’s programs.

She appeared in a humorous introduction clip in which Jenna tried to psych herself up by giving a motivational speech to her dressing room mirror.

“Ok, JBH, it’s a new show. It’s a new era. You got this. My mind is clear. My heart is full. Hmph, I haven’t been this nervous since that Texas production of Les Mis,” she said.

“Is this really happening?” she asked as a knock arrived at her door.

Taraji entered her dressing room and said she’d overheard her and “It’s really happening.”

“Relax, you got this. I got you. Let’s go,” she told her as she took Jenna by the hand.

A brand new intro and theme music played featuring Jenna, with narration by Jenna as she introduced her Golden Globe-winning co-host.

“Welcome to Jenna and Friends, and helping me with our very first show, the queen! The one. The only. Taraji P. Henson!” she said as individuals in the studio cheered.

Jenna thanked Taraji for appearing alongside her despite her heart being in Los Angeles during the devastating wildfires. Her guest co-host asked how Jenna was feeling on her first-ever show.

“When you have a team like this one, and when you’ve built a show like Hoda and I did that you’re proud of, it feels exciting,” Jenna said.

She explained she was a “child bride,” having married Henry Hager when she was 26. The couple has three children together.

“So I haven’t dated. This is kind of my dating era,” she told Taraji, adding, “and you’re my first date, and I’m blushing.”

Jenna will have more guest co-hosts on her show

While many fans might want to watch Taraji as Jenna’s everyday co-host, that isn’t the plan. Monday was the first episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, and Taraji was the show’s first-ever co-host.

Tuesday, January 14, featured award-winning actress Eva Longoria as the show’s second guest co-host.

Viewers will see Keke Palmer alongside Jenna on Wednesday, January 15. Palmer will also appear on ABC’s Good Morning America, reuniting with her former daytime talk show pal, Michael Strahan.

Actress Scarlett Johansson will be Jenna’s guest co-host for an entire week, and Jenna indicated they had many great things planned.

Replacing Hoda is no easy feat, and while she is no longer with Today full-time, her new role with NBC and Today may also feature her occasionally co-hosting.