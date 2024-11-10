Is Kim Burgess leaving Chicago P.D.? Fans worried about Burgess and Torres as Gloria Perez returns

Chicago P.D. fans were worried about Kim Burgess during and after the latest episode. Many folks began searching to find out if she was leaving.

Officer Kim Burgess has been working with Intelligence for nearly 12 years. She began by helping them with cases as an officer but was later invited to become an integral part of the Intelligence team.

During Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 6, Burgess was tested to become a detective, but she had to jump through many hoops.

Detective Suarez (played by Elizabeth Rodriguez) was assigned to shadow her, with Deputy Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy) asking for constant updates.

Burgess and Suarez solved the case they were investigating, and Burgess was promoted to detective.

Suarez felt Burgess should be moved away from Intelligence, but Reid stepped in and placed Burgess back with Intelligence. Many questions about that situation are lingering.

Gloria Perez returns to Chicago P.D.; Burgess and Torres in hot water

The new Chicago P.D. episode advertised that Gloria Perez (Yara Martinez) will become a thorn to deal with again.

Gloria is the wife of former drug kingpin Rafael Perez. She became a confidential informant for Intelligence but struck up a relationship with Officer Dante Torres.

Burgess learned of that relationship and covered for him. But she expressed that it was an illegal one that could get them fired and sent to prison.

Gloria holds power over them as the character resurfaces in Chicago, putting their jobs and decision-making skills to the test.

Below is the Chicago P.D. Season 12, Episode 7 promo. This November 13 episode is called Contrition.

Detective Kim Burgess should stick around on Chicago P.D.

Detective Kim Burgess should be around for many more episodes. Even though her job is at risk due to the writing, the newly minted detective is important to the show.

Actress Marina Squerciati has shown no indications of leaving Chicago P.D., so we don’t expect her to walk away after her character finally gets promoted.

She also continues sharing fun behind-the-scenes content on social media that suggests she still loves her job.

“Stressed? Keep calm, grab your squad AND watch THE BADASS BURGESS EPISODE TOMORROW! #chicagopd #NBC #10/9c wolfpack #burzekarmy #detectiveburgess?,” she posted ahead of the latest episode.

