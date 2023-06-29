Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for I’m a Virgo.

If you’re tuning into Amazon Prime Video‘s I’m a Virgo, there are probably a few questions that you’re asking.

We can’t exactly tell you how Cootie got to be 13 feet tall, or the likelihood of a superhero becoming a real person.

However, we know those aren’t the only questions circling about, and while we don’t know how the show managed to get its TV-14 rating, we do know a handful of things that are referenced in the show.

One question that has fans buzzing is what exactly a Twamp Monster is and how Cootie becomes known to be one.

Let’s take a look at the words Twamp and Monster and see where things come together for I’m a Virgo.

What is a Twamp Monster?

A Twamp Monster might not be a real being, as it seems that Cootie is really the only Twamp Monster we’ve ever heard of, but the term comes from slang.

A twamp is slang for a $20 bag of marijuana, which Cootie is introduced to very early on in the series.

However, there may be another meaning behind his nickname, and that’s based on how his friends found him: disguised as a bush.

Felix, Cootie’s future best friend, first finds Cootie outside where Cootie has disguised himself as a bush to get into the outside world. After almost getting urinated on, it’s revealed that this isn’t a bush at all, but a teenager who happens to be 13 feet tall.

It doesn’t take long for Felix and friends to start selling Twamp Monster shirts, referring to Cootie and his impressive size, not to mention his newfound penchant for marijuana and his attempt at a bushy disguise.

That said, a Twamp Monster is probably Cootie: A leafy, disguised giant who smokes marijuana. Or just a marijuana monster.

What is I’m a Virgo about?

For those who haven’t been tuning into the new Prime show, we’ve got the answers for you, too.

I’m a Virgo follows Cootie, a 19-year-old, 13-foot-tall Virgo. That means he likes adventure! Or that’s what he says anyway, and adventure is exactly what he’s looking for.

Cootie’s aunt and uncle have kept him inside his entire life, promising to let him out into the world once he’s 21. However, he gets his wish a couple of years early when he decides to seek out a neighbor and a tamale.

As the show progresses, we can expect to see Cootie try to fit in with the rest of the world as he learns new things, has new experiences, and possibly has to fight for his life as a giant.

I’m a Virgo is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.